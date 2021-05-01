IPL 2021: Top 3 bowling performances in MI vs CSK matches

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will resume their grand rivalry when they battle it out in Match 27 of IPL 2021, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi tonight.

MI haven’t been able to find their A-game in the tournament yet; the defending champions have won only three of their six games. In their previous encounter, though, they beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets to return to winning ways after consecutive defeats.

Meanwhile, table-toppers CSK have won five of their six matches this season. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last outing, the three-time winners eased to a seven-wicket triumph.

In terms of their head-to-head rivalry, MI have a convincing 19-13 lead. MI and CSK split their two meetings last season. Ahead of the latest MI-CSK clash tonight, let’s look back at the three most impressive bowling performances in past games between the two teams.

#3 Trent Boult (MI) 4 for 18 - IPL 2020 (in Sharjah)

Trent Boult

MI left-arm seamer Trent Boult rocked CSK with a four-for during an IPL encounter in Sharjah last season. Boult’s strikes restricted CSK to 114 for 9 after MI bowled first on winning the toss.

Boult struck in the very first over, trapping Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) lbw with an inswinger. The left-armer then got Faf du Plessis (1) to edge a wide delivery to the wicketkeeper.

Trent Boult in IPL 2020

Matches - 15

Wkts - 25

Avg - 18.28

Best - 4/18

Eco - 7.97

Took 16 wickets in power play... what a performance from him... — JSK (@imjsk27) November 10, 2020

The MI bowler had his third when Ravindra Jadeja (7) tried to pull a short of a length delivery but only found midwicket. Boult returned at the death to dismiss Sam Curran (52) with a perfect yorker off the last ball of the CSK innings.

Apart from Boult, Jasprit Bumrah (2 for 25) and Rahul Chahar (2 for 22) also impressed as CSK were not allowed to break free. In response, MI romped home to a ten-wicket triumph, with Ishan Kishan smashing 68 not out off 37, while Quinton de Kock contributed a rather sedate 46.

#2 Mohit Sharma (CSK) 4 for 14 - IPL 2014 (in Dubai)

Mohit Sharma

Seamer Mohit Sharma claimed an impressive four-wicket haul as CSK trounced MI by seven wickets in an IPL 2014 game in Dubai. Sharma’s 4 for 14 restricted MI to 141 for 7 after they decided to bat first on winning the toss.

The right-armer's first wicket was that of MI opener Aditya Tare (23), who mistimed a length ball to mid-on. The CSK pacer returned to hurt MI again. Ambati Rayudu (1) slogged a slower ball to long-on, while Kieron Pollard (12) played onto his stumps.

Sharma had his fourth when Harbhajan Singh (0) cut a length ball straight to cover. Ben Hilfenhaus also chipped in with two wickets as CSK managed to strangle the much vaunted MI batting line-up. MI captain Rohit Sharma top-scored for his team with 50.

In response, CSK opener Brendon McCullum led his team's chase of 142 with a breezy 71 not out off 53 balls. Dwayne Smith (29) and Faf du Plessis (20) also played useful cameos as CSK romped home with an over to spare.

#1 Harbhajan Singh 5 for 18 (MI) - IPL 2011 (in Mumbai)

Harbhajan Singh

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh ran through the CSK batting line-up with figures of 5 for 18, helping MI successfully defend a target of 165 in an IPL 2011 match in Mumbai. Harbhajan’s five-for meant that CSK only managed 156 for 9 in their allotted twenty overs.

Singh’s first scalp was that of CSK legend Suresh Raina (5), who was done in by a loopy delivery and chipped a catch back to the bowler. The off-spinner returned o clean up the CSK middle and lower order.

Best Bowling Figures For MI in IPL ;



Alzarri Joseph- 6/12 Vs SRH

Lasith Malinga- 5/13 Vs DC

Harbhajan Singh- 5/18 Vs CSK

Munaf patel - 5/21 Vs KXIP

Lasith Malinga- 4/16 Vs Deaccan#MITheEmperorOfIPL — Rohit Sharma Trends™ (@TrendsRohit) September 12, 2020

Srikkanth Anirudha (9) slogged a full-toss from Harbhajan Singh to deep midwicket. Albie Morkel (3) was cleaned up when he looked to take a swipe towards cow corner. Ravichandran Ashwin and Joginder Sharma also fell to the MI off-spinner without scoring. Ashwin found long-on, while Joginder Sharma’s heave was pouched by the bowler himself.

Lasith Malinga also picked up 2 for 20 as CSK lost by eight runs, despite S Badrinath’s valiant 71 not out off 48 balls. Earlier, Rohit Sharma (87 off 48) was the chief contributor in MI’s challenging total of 164 for 4. Harbhajan Singh then turned that into a match-winning one.