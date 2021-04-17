IPL 2021: Top 3 bowling performances in MI vs SRH matches

It will be Mumbai Indians (MI) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tonight (April 17).

Both teams head into Saturday’s clash with contrasting fortunes. MI recovered from a last-ball defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in another close finish. Meanwhile, SRH competed hard against both KKR and RCB but fell short of the finish line on both occasions, losing by ten and six runs, respectively.

Looking at the head-to-head record between the two teams, both MI and SRH have won eight matches apiece. Last season as well, the duo split their two meetings.

Ahead of their latest meeting in Chennai tonight, let’s take a look at three of the most fabulous bowling efforts in games between the two IPL teams over the years.

#3 Rashid Khan (SRH) 2 for 11 - IPL 2018 (in Mumbai)

Rashid Khan. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Rashid Khan has been SRH’s go-to man in the IPL for a while. Very rarely has he not delivered when given the ball. In the ongoing season as well, he has been a standout performer for SRH. The leg-spinner has picked up two wickets apiece in two matches this season, without giving away too many runs.

In the 2018 encounter against MI in Mumbai, Rashid Khan played a stellar role as SRH defended a moderate total of 118. The leg-spinner stifled MI in their chase, giving away only 11 runs in his four overs, one of them being a maiden.

More significantly, he picked up the big wickets of dangerous hitters, Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard.

Advertisement

Rashid Khan at Wankhede.



Mt 23rd vs MI (4 - 1 - 11 - 2)



Q/f vs Chennai (4 - 0 - 11 - 2)



Best find for Afghanistan & @SunRisers @IPL — Jayraj Bhatt (@JayrajBhatt07) May 22, 2018

Krunal Pandya was looking well set on 24. However, a back-of-a-length delivery from Rashid Khan beat his bat and struck him on the backfoot; the left-hander was trapped lbw. Pollard (9) then tried to late cut a slider outside off but only managed to guide the ball to slip.

Rashid Khan’s efforts were well complemented by Siddarth Kaul (3 for 23) and Basil Thampi (2 for 4 in 1.5 overs). Despite chasing a modest total, MI could never get any momentum in their innings. Suryakumar Yadav’s 34 was the top score for the team as MI were rolled over for 87 in 18.5 overs.

MI’s batting collapse undid the great work of their bowlers, who had cleaned up SRH for 118 in 18.4 overs. Mitchell McClenaghan, Hardik Pandya and Mayank Markande, all claimed two wickets apiece, but their efforts went in vain.

#2 Lasith Malinga (MI) 4 for 23 - IPL 2015 (in Mumbai)

Advertisement

Lasith Malinga. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Apart from being a fabulous performer for Sri Lanka, Lasith Malinga is a MI legend as well. In fact, he is still the leading wicket-taker in the IPL, having bagged 170 wickets in 122 games. Apart from a five-for, he has six four-wicket hauls to his name in the competition.

One of his four-fors came against SRH in Mumbai in the 2015 IPL. SRH were chasing a gettable 158 for victory, but the MI pace spearhead had other ideas. Malinga derailed SRH’s chase with excellent figures of 4 for 23 as David Warner’s men were restricted to 137 for 8.

@Paytm #MIMoments @mipaltan Lasith Malinga 's 4 for 23 in the Crucial Match agsnt SRH turned the game for us pic.twitter.com/72V5pR7orW — ABHISHEK JAINN (@AbhishekJainn9) May 8, 2015

Malinga’s first victim was the massive one of David Warner (9) himself. A short delivery from the MI pacer was uppercut straight into the hands of third man. Malinga later returned to polish off the SRH lower order.

Hanuma Vihari (16) edged a slower delivery to the wicketkeeper. Praveen Kumar (0) was also bowled by another slower one in the same over. Malinga had his third in the over and fourth in the game when Dale Steyn (0) slogged one towards long-off.

Advertisement

Malinga was well-supported by fellow MI pacer Mitchell McClenaghan (3 for 20) as SRH’s chase failed to get any momentum. Earlier, MI’s total of 157 for 8 was built around Lendl Simmons’ 51, which gave the team a challenging total to defend.

#1 Alzarri Joseph (MI) 6 for 12 - IPL 2019 (in Hyderabad)

Alzarri Joseph. Pic: IPLT20.COM

West Indies paceman Alzarri Joseph’s sensational IPL debut for MI came against SRH in Hyderabad in the competition's 2019 edition. In a fairy-tale outing, he ran through the SRH line-up with record figures of 6 for 12 in 3.4 overs.

MI only had 136 runs to defend in the game. But Joseph’s spectacular bowling effort saw them clinch the match by an emphatic margin of 40 runs. Joseph began by cleaning up SRH captain Warner for 15 when the left-hander dragged a full and wide ball onto his stumps.

Having got the opening, Joseph scythed through the rest of the SRH batting order. Vijay Shankar (5) was caught at point following an ugly hoick across the line. Deepak Hooda was looking good on 20 before he was cleaned up by a full and straight ball that was inside-edged onto his stumps.

Advertisement

Dream debut for young Alzarri Joseph as he now has the best bowling figures of 6/12 in #VIVOIPL history 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/s9iIDUBHv0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 6, 2019

Rashid Khan was out first ball, miscuing a bouncer and giving a simple return catch to the MI debutant. Joseph made it five by clean bowling Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 2, beating him for pace. He then had Siddarth Kaul caught behind off a thick edge to finish with sensational figures of 6 for 12.

Joseph’s efforts are not only the best by a debutant in the IPL, but also the best ever in the history of the T20 league. Earlier, Joseph’s West Windies teammate Kieron Pollard (46 not out off 26) helped MI recover from 97 for 7 to register 136 for 7 on the board.

It proved to be more than enough, thanks to Alzarri Joseph's blistering exploits.