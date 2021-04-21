IPL 2021: Top 3 bowling performances in PBKS vs SRH matches

In the 14th match of IPL 2021, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today. PBKS and SRH have been arguably the two most disappointing teams in the competition thus far.

PBKS began their IPL 2021 campaign on a winning note, beating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by four runs, despite a ballistic Sanju Samson ton. In their two subsequent matches, though, PBKS failed to make much of an impact, going down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

Meanwhile, SRH have had the least impressive campaign of any of the eight teams in IPL 2021, losing all three games they have played so far. After losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their tournament opener, SRH failed to get across the line against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) too.

In terms of their head-to-head battle, SRH have an 11-5 lead over PBKS, with the two teams splitting their two meetings last season. With PBKS and SRH taking on each other in Chennai today, let's take a look at the three most impressive bowling performances in PBKS vs SRH matches over the years.

#3 Daren Sammy (SRH) 4 for 22 - IPL 2013 (in Chandigarh)

Daren Sammy Pic: IPLT20.COM

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy ran through the PBKS line-up with excellent figures of 4 for 22, while playing for SRH in an IPL 2013 game in Chandigarh. Chasing a moderate target of 151, Sammy’s brilliance restricted PBKS to 120 for 9 in their allotted twenty overs.

Sammy sent back Shaun Marsh (18) with a short-of-a-length delivery that the batsman toe-ended towards long-on. Next, the medium-pacer got the massive scalp of Adam Gilchrist (26). The left-hander attempted a pull but only managed to drag one onto his stumps.

David Miller (6) then hit a length ball straight to cover. Sammy had his fourth when tailender Parvinder Awana (0) was caught at wide long-on off a slower delivery. Apart from Darren Sammy, Dale Steyn was also impressive, claiming 2 for 20 in his four overs.

Earlier, before Sammy did the damage with the ball, Parthiv Patel set up SRH’s total of 150 for 7 with a fluent 61. Thisara Perera chipped in with a cameo of 32 not out off 19 too. Harmeet Singh was the most expensive PBKS bowler, conceding 39 runs in his four overs.

#2 Ankit Rajpoot (PBKS) 5 for 14 - IPL 2018 (in Hyderabad)

Ankit Rajpoot Pic: IPLT20.COM

One of the best bowling performances in a losing cause in the competition came when medium pacer Ankit Rajpoot claimed 5 for 14 in an IPL 2018 game between PBKS and SRH in Hyderabad. Despite his superb bowling effort, PBKS went down by 13 runs.

PBKS bowled first after winning the toss, and Rajpoot got the team off to a great start. He had Kane Williamson caught for a duck with a sharp bouncer; Shikhar Dhawan (11) also perished to the short ball, edging one to slip.

Best bowling figures on the losing side in the IPL:



6/19 - Adam Zampa for RPS, 2016

5/14 - Ankit Rajpoot for KXIP, Today

5/16 - James Faulkner for RR, 2013



All against Sunrisers Hyderabad. #IPL2018 #SRHvKXIP — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) April 26, 2018

Wriddhiman Saha (6) fell cheaply, too, top-edging a slog to midwicket. Rajpoot claimed two more wickets in his last over. He cleaned up Manish Pandey (54) with a yorker, while Mohammad Nabi (4) was caught at long-off, going for a heave. Pandey’s fighting half-century took SRH to 132 for 6, giving the team something to bowl at.

An excellent bowling performance by SRH saw them roll over PBKS for 119 in 19.2 overs as Rajpoot’s efforts went in vain. Rashid Khan stood out with 3 for 19, while Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi and Shakib Al Hasan claimed two wickets apiece to sink PBKS.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 5 for 19 - IPL 2017 (in Hyderabad)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Pic: IPLT20.COM

Experienced SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar displayed his class with a five-for against PBKS in Hyderabad during an IPL 2017 encounter. Kumar’s exceptional figures of 5 for 17 derailed PBKS in a chase of 160.

Kumar got SRH off to the perfect start, trapping Hashim Amla (0) lbw off his first delivery with an inswinger. Glenn Maxwell made 10 before miscuing a length ball to long-off. Kumar had his third when Mohit Sharma sliced a length ball to sweeper cover.

KC Cariappa did not last long and was yorked for 1. Even as wickets were falling at one end, Manan Vohra kept PBKS’ hopes alive with a brilliant knock.

He eventually perished to the guile of Kumar for 95 off 50. Manan Vohra was trapped lbw by a low full toss as Kumar completed a much-deserved five-for. PBKS eventually went down by five runs in the game.

Before Kumar’s heroics, SRH captain David Warner contributed an unbeaten 70 off 54 with the bat to help his team post a challenging 159 for 6. Naman Ojha chipped in with a cameo of 34 off 20. PBKS would have fancied their chances in their chase, but Kumar was too good on the day, bowling SRH to victory.