IPL 2022: 3 best matches between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on April 2 at the DY Patil Stadium in match 9 of the ongoing IPL. Both these sides come after contrasting results in their first match.

While Mumbai Indians lost their first game to Delhi Capitals despite dominating for a major part, Rajasthan Royals flexed their batting muscles against Sunrisers Hyderabad and their batting depth and power floored the Kane Williamson-led outfit.

As far as the numbers are concerned, both these sides have been involved in 25 games over the years. Mumbai Indians hold the slight edge as they have won 13 whereas Rajasthan Royals have come out victorious on 11 occasions.

We take a look at three closely-fought contests between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL over the years.

3) Rajasthan Royals win by 2 runs, 2009

Ravindra Jadeja gave an account of his talent back in IPL 2009.

Back in 2009, Rajasthan Royals were the defending champions. Captain Shane Warne won the toss and elected to bat first in Kingsmead, Durban. Rajasthan got off to a bright start courtesy of Rob Quiney and Graeme Smith.

Ravindra Jadeja, a young prodigy back then, marched in the middle order and smashed 42 off 32 deliveries as Rajasthan marched to 145 for 7 in their 20 overs.

Although the target was not a daunting one, Mumbai Indians did not get off to a bright start. They lost the first three wickets for 23 runs. The chase never got any momentum as Shane Warne, Munaf Patel, and Siddharth Trivedi chipped in with regular wickets.

In the end, despite Abhishek Nayar's power-packed innings, Mumbai Indians fell short by two runs.

2) Mumbai Indians win by 4 runs, 2010

Yusuf Pathan smashed 100 in 37 balls in IPL 2010.

Mumbai Indians were a refurbished unit in 2010 and Sachin Tendulkar was in superb form all season. In this game against Rajasthan Royals that year, Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat first.

Saurabh Tiwary and Ambati Rayudu stitched a superb partnership in the middle order as both players got to their respective half-centuries. On a belter of a track in Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, they powered to 212 for 6.

In response, Yusuf Pathan pummelled the Mumbai bowling and notched up his century in just 37 balls. He looked all set to take his side over the line. However, Pathan was run out just after and this is when, Mumbai snuck back into the game and eventually, won it by just four runs.

1) Rajasthan Royals win by 3 wickets, 2018

K Gowtham powered Rajasthan to a memorable win over Mumbai in IPL 2018.

The Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat first on a beautiful batting surface in Jaipur. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan stitched together an explosive 129-runs stand for the third wicket. The rest of the batters did not quite have a memorable stay and Mumbai was restricted to 167 for 7 wickets after 20 overs.

In response, Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson took it upon themselves to not only control the innings but motor towards the target. While Samson notched up 52 off 39 balls, Stokes scored 40 off 27 balls.

A late flourish by K Gowtham saw Rajasthan sneak home in the final over with three wickets to spare.

