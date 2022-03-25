IPL 2022: 3 best Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers partnerships in league's history

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have been synonymous with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) over the years in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The duo have won many games for the franchise. With their exploits in the league and across all forms of cricket, they have etched themselves into cricketing folklore.

While Kohli has been associated with RCB since the IPL's inception in 2008, de Villiers was signed by the franchise ahead of the 2011 season. Ever since, the duo have gone on to light up the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and just about every other venue with their flamboyance and class.

Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers - a threatening partnership in the IPL

The duo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have given nightmares aplenty to a number of bowling units in the IPL. Donning the RCB red, the talismanic batters have decimated bowlers to all corners of the park, leaving even the opposition fans spellbound.

#ThankYouAB “I’m going to be an RCBian for life. Every single person in the RCB set-up has become family to me. People come & go, but the spirit & the love we have for each other at RCB will always remain. I’ve become half Indian now & I’m proud of that.” - @ABdeVilliers17 “I’m going to be an RCBian for life. Every single person in the RCB set-up has become family to me. People come & go, but the spirit & the love we have for each other at RCB will always remain. I’ve become half Indian now & I’m proud of that.” - @ABdeVilliers17 #ThankYouAB https://t.co/5b6RUYfjDY

With de Villiers having called it quits from all cricket, one half of the dynamic partnership will no longer partake in the IPL.

On that note, let's take a look at three of the best partnerships amassed by Kohli and de Villiers for RCB over the years:

#3 157 against SRH, 2016

RCB's first game of IPL 2016 saw them face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The home side were inserted in to bat but lost opener Chris Gayle in just the second over.

That was when skipper Virat Kohli was joined by AB de Villiers and the duo wasted no time in asserting themselves. In a display of controlled aggression, both batters manipulated the field to great effect, cashing in on anything loose and sending it to the ropes.

Just like that, Kohli and de Villiers notched up their half-centuries. Although the South African was more of the aggressor, the former wasn't to be left behind either.

In a display of gunslinging of the highest order, the Kohli-de Villiers duo took the SRH attack to the cleaners. The 157-run stand was brought to a halt by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 16th over, bowling the captain for 75.

De Villiers, too, departed soon after for 82 but a fiery Sarfaraz Khan cameo powered RCB to a rollicking 227/4. The target, as expected, proved too tall a mountain to climb for SRH. The hosts won their IPL 2016 opener by a 45-run margin.

#2 215 versus MI, 2015

Rewind the clock by a year and it was another second wicket masterclass from Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. This match was played on a hot Sunday afternoon at the Wankhede Stadium as RCB faced off against hosts Mumbai Indians.

A catch as scorching as the Mumbai heat from Lendl Simmons sent Chris Gayle on his way back early. But that's where the good times ended for MI. In walked AB de Villiers, and it was time for some action. Not a single bowler was shown mercy as Mr 360 clobbered the ball as though he was having a stroll in the park.

A total of 19 fours and four sixes adorned the Protea's 59-ball unbeaten 133. So much so that a masterclass of an innings from Virat Kohli almost went unnoticed. The latter blasted his way to an unbeaten 50-ball 82 and the 215-run stand could not be broken by the hosts.

Even for a batting unit of the might of Mumbai Indians', a target of 236 was always going to be a leather hunt. RCB took the honors by a comprehensive 39-run margin, with AB de Villiers adjudged Player of the Match.

#1 229 versus Gujarat Lions, 2016

Those at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 14, 2016 (including the writer of the piece) were in for a treat of some kind. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers were in ominous touch during the ninth season of the IPL. Even then, no one would have imagined the carnage on display against the now defunct Gujarat Lions that evening.

Another mammoth partnership for the third wicket between the two modern-day giants saw RCB take the mickey out of the Lions attack. In what was a clear template, it was AB de Villiers who was on the attack while Virat Kohli happily played second fiddle. He did his bit to hand his partner as much of the strike as possible.

Jos Buttler @josbuttler #IPL2016 This is like Ronaldo and Messi on the same team! This is like Ronaldo and Messi on the same team! 😳 #IPL2016

AB de Villiers butchered his way to a century with some of the most audacious shots all around the park. With just two overs to go, not many would have given Virat Kohli a chance to rack up a ton of his own.

The RCB captain, though, had other ideas. A 30-run 19th over saw him dish out a lesson to poor Shivil Kaushik, and the Kohli-de Villiers wrote their way into the record books.

From 136-1 in 15 overs to 248-3 at the end of the 20th, it was a sight to behold! Both batters outscored the Lions on their own, as the team from Gujarat were blown away for a mere 104 by the RCB bowlers. Till date, this remains the highest partnership for any wicket in all IPL cricket.

