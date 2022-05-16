IPL 2022: 3 bowlers who can pick up the most wickets in today's PBKS vs DC encounter

Two sides that are in the hunt for the playoffs, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC), are set to lock horns in Match 64 of the ongoing IPL 2022. As per the , the encounter will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai today (May 16).

There have been several similarities between the two sides' campaigns. Both PBKS and DC have failed to win two successive games in IPL 2022. The two sides also have 12 points in as many fixtures this season.

The DY Patil Sports Academy's surface has provided something for both hitters and bowlers. The new ball moves a little, but as the batters settle in, the stroke-making becomes easier.

Hence, the onus will be on the bowlers to deliver for their respective sides. Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Anrich Nortje and Kuldeep Yadav are some of the key bowlers to watch out for.

On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who might lead the wicket-taking charts in today's PBKS vs DC fixture.

#3. Anrich Nortje (DC)

Courtesy of his injury issues, Anrich Nortje made a poor start to his IPL 2022 campaign. However, the overseas star has regained his form in the last three games, picking up six wickets.

His 40 IPL wickets have been spread almost equally in the powerplay (13), middle overs (13) and death overs (14). This suggests he is an impact bowler across all phases.

#2. Kuldeep Yadav (DC)

A rejuvenated Kuldeep Yadav got off to a dream start to his debut campaign for the Delhi Capitals. He was the sole match-winner for his side early in the tournament, picking up 17 scalps in the first eight games.

However, in the last four games, Yadav has only picked up one wicket. His recent form shouldn't rule him out of being amongst the wickets today as his ability to spin a web around batters is second to none.

#1. Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)

Slowly and steadily, Kagiso Rabada has leapfrogged his peers to become the third-highest wicket-taker in the league. The South African pacer has taken 21 wickets in 11 fixtures at an average of 16 so far.

Several players have done exceedingly well playing against their former franchises. PBKS will hope Rabada will do the same against DC tonight. The last time the right-armer played at DY Patil Stadium, he returned with figures of 4 for 33 against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Edited by Ritwik Kumar