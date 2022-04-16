IPL 2022: 3 bowlers who might pick up the most wickets in the MI vs LSG match 

After losing five games on the trot, the Mumbai Indians (MI) will be eyeing their first win of the season when they face the Lucknow Super Giants in match 26 of the IPL 2022. As per the , the encounter will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai today (April 16).

MI have faced glaring issues with their bowling so far this season. They have neither restricted any opposition to an ordinary score nor have defended their total this season. While their kingpin, Jasprit Bumrah, hasn't had many wickets to show, the team's dependency on him has skyrocketed this season.

Debutant LSG, on the other hand, aren't relying on a single bowler as skipper KL Rahul has a plethora of options to choose from. The side have such a luxury in their ranks that they can afford not to bowl any of Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis and Deepak Hooda against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

While the Brabourne pitch is expected to be a pure batting surface, the focus will be on the bowlers to hit their straps and win the game for their sides.

On that note, let's look at three bowlers who we think might pick up the most wickets in today's evening fixture between MI and LSG.

While he may have picked up just four wickets in five outings so far for his new franchise LSG, Ravi Bishnoi has been ever so consistent in containing runs for his side.

With an excellent economy of just 6.90, he has been KL Rahul's trump card in building up pressure. The 21-year old will try to fox the MI batters while bowling quicker and with more googlies than legspin.

Adding to his advantage, the strike rates of Rohit Sharma (113), Suryakumar Yadav (89) and Keiron Pollard (79) against Bishnoi haven't been imposing either.

#2. Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

Jasprit Bumrah has just four wickets to show from five games at an economy rate of 7.9 so far. He will be eager to bump up those numbers in this clash.

The right-arm pacer, however, is coming up with some outstanding deliveries in every other game. While his dismissal of the in-form Jos Buttler was one to remember, his delivery to get rid of Liam Livingstone was a peach as well.

Due to the lack of options for Rohit Sharma, Bumrah has not been given the new ball. However, expect him to be the wrecker-in-chief at the back end of the innings. The 28-year old picked one for 28 in the previous game against the Punjab Kings and will be looking to add more to his tally today.

Madhya Pradesh-born speedster Avesh Khan has been leading the charts with wickets for his side this season. In five outings, the 25-year old has picked up eight scalps to his name at an average of 19.7.

Avesh has continued his impressive performances since last year and has bowled hard lengths along with various change-up deliveries. He will look to do the same against a listless-looking MI unit, against whom he has taken five wickets in six overs so far in his career.

