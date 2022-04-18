IPL 2022: 3 bowlers who might pick up the most wickets in today's RR vs KKR fixture 

The two teams who are tied at six points in the points table, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), are set to face each other in match 30 of the ongoing IPL 2022. As per the , the encounter will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai today (April 18).

Both teams possess strong bowling contingents with match-winning bowlers and a capable spin duo. However, while KKR have a few more bowling options to choose from, Rajasthan will be bolstered by the return of Kiwi speedster Trent Boult. Nevertheless, on a Brabourne pitch that has proven to be a belter of a wicket so far, the onus will be on the bowlers to deliver for their respective sides.

On that note, we take a shot at predicting three bowlers who might pick up the most wickets in the RR vs KKR fixture tonight.

#3. Trent Boult (RR)

Rajasthan Royals missed the services of Trent Boult in their previous game against Gujarat as the left-armer was sidelined due to a niggle. In the absence of the Kiwi pacer, RR gave the ball to Jimmy Neesham (3 overs) and Riyan Parag (1 over), who leaked 41 runs.

Boult got off to a fantastic start to his IPL 2022. He has bowled accurate lengths in the powerplay and troubled the opposition batters. In four outings this season, the 32-year-old has picked up seven scalps and is expected to add more today.

#2. Sunil Narine (KKR)

While he has just four wickets to show in his six IPL 2022 games so far, Sunil Narine has been quite impactful this season. The West Indian is the most economical bowler in the league so far, with an economy rate of 5.00 in six games.

The mystery spinner could well be amongst wickets today as he has some favorable matchups against RR batters. Narine has dismissed RR skipper Sanju Samson thrice, while the in-form Shimron Hetmyer only strikes at 71.1 against the KKR tweaker. Furthermore, Narine has also had Jos Buttler's number thrice in T20s.

#1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)

Yuzvendra Chahal, who was snapped up for just ₹6.50 crores at the IPL 2022 mega auction, is proving to be a steal for Rajasthan. The leg-spinner has so far outwitted several opposing hitters and has emerged as RR's major strike weapon in the middle overs.

The current Purple Cap holder has already picked up 12 wickets in five games. Chahal has flourished with his new franchise and will look to continue his red-hot form against the KKR batters as well.

