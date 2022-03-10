IPL 2022: 3 Delhi Capitals players who need success this season

Delhi Capitals (DC) have assembled a squad of 24 very skilful players after the two-day IPL mega auction in February. They retained Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, and Axar Patel ahead of the auction. Their core of Indian players is arguably one of the strongest in the league

Delhi have been one of the most consistent teams in the last three seasons of the IPL. They made it to the playoffs in all these three seasons, reaching the Final in 2020. However, they are still waiting for their maiden IPL title.

If they are to end the trophy drought in the IPL 2022 season, a lot would depend on their key players. Some of them will be motivated not just by their team's needs but also their personal ambitions.

To understand this better, let's take a look at 3 players for whom this season shall be very important from both the personal and the team perspective.

#3 Will Sarfaraz Khan come good for Delhi Capitals?

Sarfaraz Khan made his IPL debut in the 2015 season, for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He has also been a part of Punjab Kings (PBKS) in his 40-match career. Khan has scored 441 runs in 28 innings at an average of 23.21 and a strike rate of 138.24.

Khan's recent form has been highly impressive in domestic cricket. He has been accumulating runs for fun in the Ranji Trophy, which shall certainly do his confidence a world of good ahead of the IPL.

Sarfaraz would slot in at No. 5 in the expected playing XI of Delhi Capitals. However, in the absence of Mitchell Marsh for the first few games, the team management can promote him up the order to No. 3. This will allow him to settle into the new team and play with a free mindset.

After being around for a very long time, Sarfaraz needs to finally prove his worth. Another ordinary season may threaten his long-term chances.

#2 Can Kuldeep Yadav restore his reputation through IPL 2022?

Kuldeep Yadav would look to resurrect his international career through a good performance for Delhi Capitals

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav made his IPL debut for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) back in 2016. Since then, he has featured in 45 matches and picked up 40 wickets at an economy rate of 8.28.

However, Yadav's form has declined in T20 cricket in the recent past. Since 2019, he has only picked up 5 wickets in 13 IPL matches at an economy rate of 8.40. He was on the bench for the entire 2021 season, with Varun Chakravarthy getting preference over him from the Knight Riders.

Kuldeep will most likely start as the second spinner in the Delhi Capitals XI after Axar Patel. Consistent opportunities might help him in returning back to form. The duo can prove to be extremely effective - as Axar is the more defensive spinner while Kuldeep is a natural wicket-taker.

With his international career also having suffered a few hiccups, he needs to remind everyone of his quality this season to stake a stronger claim for a place in the Indian team. An ordinary season for Delhi Capitals could push him further back in the pecking order.

#1 Can Mitchell Marsh be the difference-maker for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh made his IPL debut in 2010 for the Deccan Chargers. Since then, he has played only 21 matches in which he has scored 226 runs at a strike rate of 115. He has also picked up 20 wickets at an economy rate of 7.90

However, his role as a T20 cricketer has changed a bit in the last year or so. Australia promoted him to the top order in their T20I side ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. He stepped up for them on the big occasion, winning the Player of the Match award in the Final, against New Zealand.

Delhi Capitals will likely ask him to take up a similar role in their side. They need to replace Shreyas Iyer with a quality batsman who can play the anchor role, and Marsh might just be the perfect option for the same. With his stocks having risen in recent times, it's a great opportunity for him to establish himself as a leading T20 cricketer in the world.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat