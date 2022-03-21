IPL 2022: 3 potential future captains of Team India who need a successful IPL season

IPL 2022 has seven new captains leading a side. Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians), MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings), Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals), and Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals), will continue their duties from the previous edition. That makes things a lot more interesting from the perspective of the potential future leaders of Indian cricket.

The addition of two new teams has meant opportunities for two more players to lead sides and add captaincy to their resume. Here's a quick look at the teams and their captains.

IPL franchise Captain Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant Gujarat Titans Hardik Pandya Kolkata Knight Riders Shreyas Iyer Lucknow Super Giants KL Rahul Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Punjab Kings Mayank Agarwal Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson Royal Challengers Bangalore Faf du Plessis Sunrisers Hyderabad Kane Williamson

For all these captains, leading their side in IPL 2022 will help them in showcasing their leadership qualities, and the way they handle responsibility. Naturally, the endgame of each franchise is to win the IPL, and these players will look to prove a point.

Also, consider the fact that Rohit Sharma might lead India across formats for perhaps another three years. In that time frame, he may look to add some ICC trophies to his cabinet— something his predecessor couldn't.

Beyond 2024, the Mumbai batter (Sharma would be 35+ then) might step down or team India may go into a rebuild. A new leader would be needed. Here, we look at three players in IPL 2022 who are future potential leaders.

#1 KL Rahul will be in focus in IPL 2022

KL Rahul's leadership would be examined closely, and for good reason. This will be KL Rahul's second stint as a skipper in the IPL, after leading Punjab Kings for two seasons. He will now captain a formidable Lucknow Super Giants unit in their maiden IPL appearance.

The Karnataka batter is coming off a poor captaincy stint for Team India against South Africa, losing the one Test in which he led, in Virat Kohli's absence. He later led the side in the three-match ODI series, which the hosts comprehensively won 3-0.

As far as his IPL record is concerned, Rahul has a 44% win record as captain. He's led the Kings in 27 games, winning 12 and losing 15. Leading LSG successfully would mean proving his critics wrong and also that it was unfair to slam him for poor captaincy while leading the country.

Rahul has been phenomenal with the bat since taking charge of the side. Proof: He slammed 600+ run in IPL 2020 and 2021 and continued that form leading up to the T20 World Cup.

#2 Shreyas Iyer will be Rahul's tough competition

Shreyas Iyer may have earlier said that KL Rahul was his 'favorite captain'. But there is no doubt that there will be some competition (speculations are rife that its absolutely healthy) between the two. And why not! Iyer now leads a new-look Kolkata Knight Riders and in IPL 2022, can give Lucknow a run for their money.

He led the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 and, under him, they reached the Finals for the first time, before losing to the Mumbai Indians. This shows his potential to lead a side and his recent exploits with the bat in the series against Sri Lanka makes him a future captaincy candidate.

#3 Rishabh Pant also has a point to prove

Rishabh Pant has a serious shot at becoming the next wicketkeeper-skipper for the Indian side, and has age by his side. He led the Delhi Capitals admirably last year and brings a certain element of computability, much like his batting, to the side as a leader.

However, with Jasprit Bumrah in contention for the vice-captain position in the Indian team, Pant might have to earn the vice-captaincy. But there's no reason that the southpaw won't be one of the future leaders of team India, and will hope a perfect IPL 2022 will help make his case.

