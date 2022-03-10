IPL 2022: 3 players with most 50s in the league's history

Every season of IPL sees many records tumble. IPL 2022 is likely to see more instances of players reaching new landmarks with both the bat and the ball. With two new teams and a bunch of promising young players taking part, the record books might soon see new entrants.

Over the years, half-centuries and centuries have been looked upon as one of the parameters determining the value of the batters. Players — both Indian and international — have notched up some dazzling tons as well as quite a few breezy 50s.

While centuries are rare, half-centuries is what is usually considered the benchmark of a good contribution with the bat. It would be useful to look at those players who have registered the highest number of 50s in the history of this league.

Here are the 3 players who currently have the greatest number of 50s in IPL history. All of them will feature in this year's edition also.

#1 David Warner leads with 54 fifties ahead of IPL 2022

Starting off his career with the Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals now) and eventually turning up for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner has slammed 54 half-centuries in the history of this tournament — the most by a batsman.

He returns to the Delhi-based franchise and must be hoping to increase the number of his 50s while opening alongside Prithvi Shaw. Warner heads into the 2022 edition of the tournament with 5449 runs from 150 games at an average of 41.59 and a strike rate of 139.96.

#2 Virat Kohli is second on the list with 47 fifties

Royal Challengers Bangalore's batting mainstay Virat Kohli trails Warner by seven when it comes to the number of fifties in the league. Over the years, Kohli has whipped up some crisp and elegant half-centuries. In all, he has 47 of them and they have contributed to his total of 6,283 runs (the most by a player in the league).

With Faf du Plessis as his new opening partner, Bangalore will hope for more of such landmarks from their leading batsman.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan trails Virat Kohli by one half-century (46)

It shouldn't come as a surprise if Shikhar Dhawan overtakes Kohli to become the player with the second-highest number of half-centuries in IPL during the course of the 2022 edition of the tournament. With 46 of them to his name already, he is also very likely to reach a 50 of 50s in the tournament.

Dhawan, who will be playing for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) this season, has 5,784 runs from 192 IPL matches at an average of 34.84 and a strike rate of 126.64. But his prolificity in scoring 50s means that he often provides a very solid platform for his team to build on.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat