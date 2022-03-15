IPL 2022: 3 players who performed well against Chennai Super Kings in 2021 and were signed by CSK this year

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been the most consistent team in the history of the IPL. Despite missing two seasons of the league, CSK own the record for the most number of top-four finishes by any team. The Super Kings have played 12 seasons, reaching the second round 11 times.

While CSK are not the most successful team in terms of trophy wins, they have won two of the last four IPL seasons. The MS Dhoni-led outfit will enter IPL 2022 as the defending champions.

One of the main reasons behind CSK's success has been the team management's strategy to retain the core group. But every year, the Super Kings also rope in a few new players at the IPL Auction. This year, CSK have built a fresh squad featuring some new faces.

Interestingly, the Super Kings bought three such players this year who performed well against them during the 2021 IPL season. Here's a list of those three names.

#1 Shivam Dube

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings signed Shivam Dube for ₹4 crore at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Dube has done well in domestic cricket, but has not lived up to his potential in the IPL.

The all-rounder represented the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in previous seasons. Known for his big-hitting, Dube has managed only one half-century in his IPL career, and that came against CSK last year.

Dube played the best IPL knock of his career, smashing 64 runs off just 42 balls. He hit four fours and four sixes, helping RR chase a 190-run target in just 17.3 overs. It seems that Dube's performance in that game convinced CSK to bid ₹4 crore for him.

#2 Adam Milne

Adam Milne earned a contract worth ₹1.9 crore from the Chennai Super Kings at the IPL 2022 Auction. The Kiwi speedster played for the Mumbai Indians last year and bowled a fiery spell against CSK in the first game of the UAE leg.

Milne returned with figures of 2/21 in his four overs. He picked up the wickets of Moeen Ali and MS Dhoni in addition to troubling the other batters with his express pace. Given how well he bowled against CSK, it was not surprising to see the Super Kings bid for him at the mega auction.

#3 Chris Jordan bowled his best spell of IPL 2021 against Chennai Super Kings

Chris Jordan took two crucial wickets for Punjab Kings in their match against Chennai Super Kings (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Chris Jordan did not have a memorable IPL season with the Punjab Kings last year. He played only four matches, picking up four wickets. While Jordan did not impress much, he did bowl a match-winning spell in the last league game against CSK.

The England all-rounder returned with figures of 2/20, dismissing Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa in that game. CSK fought an intense bidding war at the mega auction last month to sign Jordan for ₹3.6 crore. It will be interesting to see if he gets to play more matches this season.

