IPL 2022: 3 players with most sixes in IPL history

Big sixes have always been a treat to watch and IPL 2022 comes with the promise of players lighting up the stadiums with booming hits over the fence. Over the years, the likes of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and the Pandya brothers have showcased some crisp and regal hitting.

Add some veteran players in David Warner and MS Dhoni who have clubbed the ball all over the park with effortless ease and continue to do so. It's the sort of slambang cricket that makes the IPL one of the most widely-enjoyed tournaments across the globe

And ahead of IPL 2022, we rewind the clock a bit by looking at three players with the most sixes in the history of the IPL.

#1 Chris Gayle slammed the most sixes in the IPL - 357

One of the massive names absent in IPL 2022, Chris Gayle has been the flavor of the IPL with his crisp and sometimes bruising hitting. The West Indies star has walloped 357 sixes in his IPL career.

Much of those booming hits came during his time with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The left-handed batter has stacked up 4965 runs from 142 games at an average of 39.72 and a strike rate of 148.96

#2 AB de Villiers is second on the list with 251 sixes

Mr. 360 as he is best known, AB de Villiers had shots that were freaky and of absolute finesse. The South African, who started off his IPL career with the Delhi Capitals, later became RCB's batting mainstay until IPL 2021.

Like Gayle, de Villiers will also not be part of IPL 2022, but his record of 251 sixes will be something fans will reminisce about for a long time. The wicket-keeper batter scored 5162 runs from 184 IPL matches at an average of 39.70 and a strike rate of 151.68.

#3 Rohit Sharma tops list of Indian batters with 227 sixes ahead of IPL 2022

Third on the all-time list and first on the list of Indian batters with the most sixes in the IPL, Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma hit sixes with elegance and absolute disdain, 227 of them in total.

He has every chance of toppling de Villiers in IPL 2022 and a look at his records —5611 runs from 213 IPL matches at an average of 31.17 and a strike rate of 130.39 suggests he can vault over the veteran SA batter over the course of the season.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar