IPL 2022: 3 teams that are dark horses to win this IPL

IPL 2022 will see the addition of two new sides and as such, the tussle for the playoffs is only going to get interesting. Only four out of the ten franchises will get an opportunity to make it into the next round. These sides need to play 14 intense games in a schedule that is spread across two months.

The IPL mega auction has once again provided all sides with a level-playing field. There is no dearth of skill and ability and despite the fact that only a couple of teams in Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have dominated the IPL, other teams have the chance to spring a surprise.

Here we take a look at 3 dark horses that can go all the way and clinch the IPL title:

3.) Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Sanju Samson can have a bumper season

Rajasthan Royals have been slotted into a group with Mumbai Indians, who they have dominated over the years. They have won five of their last eight clashes against the Mumbai-based franchise.

With Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag, the Rajasthan Royals have assembled a powerful batting order. They have two gun Indian players in Yashaswi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal - players who can stamp their authority in the tournament.

Prasidh Krishna is an improved bowler and has given an account of his ability for both Kolkata Knight Riders and the Indian cricket team. In R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, they have two top-quality spinners who have the ability to take control of the middle overs and pick up wickets. And then there is Trent Boult, who has always picked up wickets in powerplay overs.

Rajasthan look a solid unit and have the skills and ability to go all the way and bag their second title.

2.) Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Mayank Agarwal has a solid Punjab squad at his disposal

Punjab Kings were rather impressive at the mega auction and snapped up a number of match-winners. In Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Mayank Agarwal and Shahrukh Khan, the Punjab Kings have arguably the strongest batting lineup in the IPL.

Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh are two pacers who can be impactful across all phases of any game. Rahul Chahar was quite promising for Mumbai Indians and he could also leave an impact.

Mayank Agarwal has enough captaincy experience and he understands the dynamics of the side. How he manages the side will go a long way in defining the way Punjab perform this season.

1.) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

KL Rahul will lead a strong Lucknow side

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have assembled a formidable team at the IPL 2022 auction. Their biggest challenge would be to gel together as a unit since many of these players will get acquainted with one another for the first time.

After having snapped up KL Rahul (INR 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis (INR 9.2 crore) and Ravi Bishnoi (INR 4 crore) in the draft, they picked up Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey and Evin Lewis to bolster the batting order. They also bought Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda, which should give them plenty of all-round skills.

With Avesh Khan and Mark Wood giving them raw pace to work with, Lucknow are perhaps the side that has the required skills to lift the title in their first season.

