IPL 2022: 3 teams to watch out for in Group B

IPL 2022 will see 10 teams fighting it out for the coveted trophy, starting March 26 with the final slated to take place on May 29. Four stadiums in Maharashtra will host the league phase, while the venues for the playoffs are yet to be confirmed.

The teams have been divided into two groups of five each, based on a seeding system determined by the number of IPL championships won as well as final appearances.

Teams will play 14 matches each, which includes two games each against five teams and one against the remaining four teams.

Mumbai Indians are in Group A, followed by the Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. Chennai Super Kings are part of Group B followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

On that note, let’s take a look at the 3 teams to watch out for in Group B.

#3. Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Royal Challengers have done smart work at the IPL 2022 mega auction, managing to cover all the bases.

Virat Kohli will be more hungry than ever to score runs after relinquishing leadership duties at the end of IPL 2021. He will be joined by Faf du Plessis, who is one of the contenders to lead the side.

While there will be no AB de Villiers in the line-up anymore, Glenn Maxwell has shown that he is more than capable of leading the middle-order. The bowling attack also looks menacing with Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga in the ranks.

A couple of exciting young Indian talents in Anuj Rawat and Mahipal Lomror give RCB an edge to lift their maiden IPL title.

#2. Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings probably have the best line-up in IPL 2022. Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan will offer solidity, while the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith will add much-needed firepower.

Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh are expected to lead the pace attack with a couple of more options in Sandeep Sharma, Ishan Porel, Rishi Dhawan and Nathan Ellis.

Rahul Chahar is likely to partner Harpreet Brar in the spin department. Although the spin unit lacks experience, the batting unit looks destructive enough to put big totals on the board, which will be enough for the bowlers to defend.

Punjab Kings will be aiming for their maiden title in IPL 2022.

#1. Chennai Super Kings

Despite parting ways with Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina, defending champions Chennai Super Kings will be one of the strongest contenders for the title in IPL 2022.

The calming presence of MS Dhoni as the leader of the side makes them an even more formidable adversary. While the flair in batting might have dried up a little bit, the 40-year-old Dhoni remains one of the best leaders in the game.

U19 World Cup winner Rajvardhan Hangargekar is an exciting prospect and could turn out to be the trump card alongside Sri Lanka's mystery spinner Maheesh Theeksana.

Devon Conway, who has taken the world by storm with his batting prowess, could also turn out to be du Plessis' perfect replacement.

Chennai Super Kings teams can prove to be too strong for all their opponents in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league.

Edited by S Chowdhury