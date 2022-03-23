IPL 2022: 3 times Rohit Sharma's knocks went in vain

Rohit Sharma is without a doubt the most successful captain in the IPL. Ever since he was named Mumbai Indians skipper back in 2013, he has led his home franchise to five titles. Apart from this, he also won the title with the Deccan Chargers back in 2009. With six IPL titles under his belt, he is one of the most decorated players in the history of the tournament.

As far as numbers are concerned, there is little doubt about his pedigree in white-ball cricket which he has dominated across all conditions. In 213 matches in the IPL, Rohit Sharma has scored 5611 runs in 208 innings at an average of 31.17 and with a strike rate of 130.4.

However, there have been instances when even his best efforts with the bat have not been able to force a win for his side.

Here we take a look at 3 instances when Rohit Sharma's best knocks in IPL went in vain:

3.) 73 vs Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Rohit Sharma was sensational for Deccan Chargers

Back in 2010, Rohit Sharma was playing for the Deccan Chargers. In this match in Nagpur, Rajasthan batted first and, on the back of a superb half-century by Shane Watson, they posted 159 runs in 20 overs.

In response, the Deccan Chargers stayed in the hunt almost to the end. Rohit Sharma was the star of the show with a superb innings of 73 off 44 balls. However, he did not get any support from the other end, with the frequent fall of wickets not allowing Deccan to build momentum. Ironically, Rohit's wicket was the last to fall and they fell short by two runs.

Shane Warne spun a web around the Deccan Chargers, ending up with a four-wicket haul.

2.) 76 vs Kings XI Punjab, 2008

Rohit stole the show against Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab won the toss and elected to field first. Piyush Chawla and Irfan Pathan were the stars with the ball and they picked up three and two wickets, respectively. VVS Laxman started on a positive note with an innings of 48. Rohit Sharma used that as the base to take off and hit an unbeaten innings of 76 off 42 balls.

The Deccan Chargers posted 164 for the loss of eight wickets and this was a total that was just about par on a good batting surface.

However, Kings XI Punjab got off to a superb start. Shaun Marsh was on fire and a superb unbeaten 84 from him saw them breeze past the target with seven balls to spare.

1.) 98 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2015

Rohit Sharma has always enjoyed batting against KKR

Rohit Sharma has always enjoyed batting against the Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR won the toss and fielded first and Rohit Sharma took centerstage for the Mumbai Indians.

He piled up a stellar unbeaten 98, with great support from Corey Anderson (55 not out). However, the top order did not turn up and despite this stunning innings, the Mumbai Indians could only post 168 in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, Gautam Gambhir, Manish Pandey, and Suryakumar Yadav combined beautifully to build a superb chase as KKR won the match with nine balls to spare.

