IPL 2022: 4 batsmen who can spark a bidding war at the Mega Auction

Around 1200 players have registered themselves for the IPL Mega Auction set to take place on February 12-13. The 10 teams will be involved in fierce bidding wars for some players, while several others are likely to slip under the radar.

On that note, let's take a look at four such run-getters who will be on the wishlist of all 10 sides at the upcoming Mega Auction in Bengaluru.

The Player of the Tournament in the last T20 World Cup, David Warner, is among 49 players who have listed his base price at ₹2 crore. Though Warner led SunRisers Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title in 2016, he was released by the Orange Army last year due to internal conflicts. Thus, he will have to go under the hammer at the Mega Auction in February.

David Warner, the fifth-highest run-scorer in the IPL, will certainly be a great addition to whichever team he bats for. He has the potential to cross the ₹10 crore slab with ease.

The Delhi Capitals went against retaining Shreyas Iyer ahead of the 2022 season. He missed a huge chunk of IPL 2021 due to an injury and Rishabh Pant will continue to lead the side going forward. Now that Shreyas is a free agent, he will be on the radar of multiple franchises.

According to numerous reports, KKR might have an added interest in bringing in Shreyas to the side as he could be the potential captain. While most franchises have alternatives, KKR's options are limited considering the retentions.

DC reached the IPL finals under Iyer's captaincy in 2020 and he was the fourth-highest run-scorer that season.

Time and again, the South-African opener has proven his worth in the shortest format of the game. In 2021, Quinton de Kock scored 297 runs in 11 IPL matches at an average of 29.7. And on top of that, he can keep the wickets as well. Though he was not retained by his previous IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, there is no doubt that others will engage in a bidding war to acquire his services.

#4 Shikhar Dhawan

The southpaw recently wrecked havoc in South Africa and that will speak volumes about his form going into the Mega Auction. The top five teams who have Shikhar Dhawan on their wishlist are - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In IPL 2021, Dhawan played 16 matches in which he scored 587 runs with an average just above 39. The explosive opener has remained consistent in providing his side with a flying start. The team which picks him will certainly benefit from what he brings to the table.

Honorable Mentions: Ishan Kishan, Faf Du Plesis, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Marsh, Shahrukh Khan, Suresh Raina, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan.

Edited by Diptanil Roy