IPL 2022: 4 pacers who are likely to be hot picks at the mega-auction

With the IPL 2022 mega-auction around the corner, some players might be in great demand compared to others. All the franchises have declared their retentions ahead of the season.

Let's take a look at four bowlers who might prove to be quick buys on February 12 and 13.

#1 Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur had a great time with the bat during India's recent tour of South Africa. He has proven to be an all-round asset in the shortest form of the game on multiple occasions.

However, Thakur was not retained by the defending champions Chennai Super Kings ahead of the new IPL season. Thakur had a great season in 2021 for the franchise. Under the able leadership of MS Dhoni, he has emerged as a fine batsman too who can clear the boundaries with ease.

The 30-year-old picked up 21 scalps in 16 games for the Men in Yellow and became the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the last edition of the IPL. Lord Thakur, as his fans call him, will be handy in both departments for whichever side he plays for. A lot of IPL franchises will have him on their shopping lists this year.

#2 Harshal Patel

The highest wicket-taker of IPL 2021, Harshal Patel ensured a place in the playoffs for the Challengers through his impactful performance. Patel finished the season with 32 wickets, equalling CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo's record from IPL 2013.

Patel's ability to restrict the opposition to a decent total especially with brilliant variations in death overs. He managed to bring RCB back into games in which they were struggling.

There's no doubt he will be looking to repeat that this year as well and bag the Purple Cap once again. While RCB might consider buying him back, other franchises will eager to pick up Patel at the auction.

#3 Kagiso Rabada

The South-African fast bowler has been a regular feature in the Indian Premier League for quite some time now. Rabada picked 25, 30, and 15 wickets in 2019, 2020, and 2021 editions of the IPL, respectively.

While he was not retained by the Delhi Capitals, who went with his fellow countrymen Anrich Nortje, Rabada will be on the priority list of most franchises this year.

His agility, consistency and potential to be in the race for the Purple Cap will put him at the center of a ferocious bidding war in the mega-auction.

#4 Pat Cummins

One of the most expensive buys of IPL 2020, Pat Cummins was purchased for a whopping 15.5 crores. Now, after leading the Aussies to a tremendous victory in the Ashes, Cummins has earned new stripes in the international circuit.

In 2021, the 28-year-old picked up nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 26.33. With the bat, Cummins managed to score a total of 93 runs in the season. Given the form he is in, Pat Cummins will be a hot pick for any team as they will start bidding for him from his base price of 2 crores at the IPL auction.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar