IPL 2022: 5 best all-rounders in the history of the IPL

All-rounders have always been in demand in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Over the years, all-rounders have always fetched bigger bucks than the specialist batters or bowlers at the IPL Auctions. The best example is Chris Morris, who holds the record for the most expensive signing in the history of the league.

The reason why all-rounders have such a high demand is because they can contribute to two departments. Top-quality all-rounders are also rare, which is why teams always bid big for the ones who can do both jobs equally well.

In the last 14 seasons, some of the world's best all-rounders have participated in the IPL. Ahead of the 2022 edition of the league, we will look at the top five all-round performers in the tournament's history.

#1 Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard has played 178 matches in the tournament

Mumbai Indians signed Kieron Pollard in 2010, and the Caribbean star has been a part of the squad ever since. Pollard has played 178 games in the league, aggregating 3,268 runs at a strike rate of close to 150.

He has picked up 65 wickets with his medium pace, including one four-wicket haul. On top of that, the tall man has also executed some unbelievable catches in the deep for the Mumbai-based franchise.

#2 Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo has been the backbone of the CSK franchise for years now

Although Dwayne Bravo has retired from international cricket, he was in demand at the mega auction thanks to his all-round brilliance. The veteran player has played 151 matches in the league, scoring 1,537 runs, including 121 fours and 65 sixes.

He has also picked up 167 wickets in the league. Bravo is a former Purple Cap winner and holds a place among the top wicket-takers in the league's history.

#3 Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine has played 10 seasons for the Kolkata Knight Riders

Another West Indian star to feature on the list is Sunil Narine. The Kolkata Knight Riders star started off as a specialist bowler but transformed into a match-winning all-rounder as the years progressed.

Narine has 143 wickets and 954 runs to his name in the IPL. His batting strike rate is 161.69, while his economy rate is 6.79.

#4 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja won the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League with the Rajasthan Royals. He played a few more matches for the Royals and then for Kochi Tuskers Kerala before moving to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2012.

Jadeja has been a game-changer for CSK. He has represented the franchise in 132 games, aggregating 1,324 runs at a strike rate of 135.79. Jadeja has taken 100 wickets for the franchise, including four four-wicket hauls. Like Kieron Pollard, he has been exceptional as a fielder as well.

#5 Shane Watson

Shane Watson won the Man of the Series award in the inaugural Indian Premier League season. Watson started his career with the Rajasthan Royals before donning the Royal Challegers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings jerseys.

The former Australian all-rounder has scored 3,874 runs and picked up 92 wickets in the league. He is one of the few players to have scored a century and also picked up a hat-trick in IPL matches.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee