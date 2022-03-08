IPL 2022: 5 overseas players who will be missed this year

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) is just around the corner, with the fixtures having been announced by the governing council recently. Most franchises have begun their preparatory camps ahead of the 15th edition of the league.

A few players who starred in the 2021 T20 World Cup failed to find buyers at the 2022 IPL auction. A few other regulars of the lucrative franchise league will be missing due to various reasons like loss of form, injuries and international commitments.

Here are five overseas players who will be missed in IPL 2022.

#5 Jason Roy

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Fifth T20I

Picked up by the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 auction, Jason Roy was expected to open the batting for the side alongside either Wriddhiman Saha or Shubman Gill. But short on the heels of being picked, the opener announced that he will skip this edition of the league owing to bio-bubble fatigue.

Roy is one of the most destructive white-ball batters in the world, and his signing for a measly INR 2 crore was a massive steal for the Titans. In his absence, they will face a real challenge when it comes to firepower in the batting department. The Titans have signed the immensely talented Rahmanullah Gurbaz, but the young keeper is yet to display the kind of consistency he needs to become an IPL regular.

Roy will be missed in IPL 2022, and it won't be a surprise if the authorities bring out stricter rules regarding pull-outs in the upcoming editions.

#4 Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer in action during an England Nets Session

A late addition to the IPL 2022 auction pool, Jofra Archer was snapped up by the Mumbai Indians for INR 8 crore. However, the Englishman will not be part of IPL 2022 as he recovers from an elbow injury that has kept him out of action for more than a year.

The prospect of Jasprit Bumrah and Archer bowling in tandem has already sent shockwaves around the league. The express overseas quick was greatly successful as the leader of the Rajasthan Royals pace attack and can also strike a few lusty blows with the bat.

MI, and the IPL as a whole, will miss Archer this year.

#3 Ben Stokes

England Nets Session

Ben Stokes didn't register his name for the IPL 2022 auction, citing a desire to prioritize his Test career with England. It has been a while since we saw Stokes play an entire IPL season, with injuries and mental health breaks preventing him from adequately representing the Rajasthan Royals.

One of the world's best all-rounders, Stokes is a box-office player who can win games single-handedly on his day. While the T20 format is arguably his least favorable, the 30-year-old would've fetched a massive amount at the IPL 2022 auction. He will be conspicious by his absence this year, especially with fast-bowling all-rounders being in high demand.

#2 Chris Gayle

Australia v West Indies - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Chris Gayle's days as a top-level cricketer seem to be over, with him being content to feature in T10 leagues and lesser franchise tournaments such as the Bangladesh Premier League. The West Indian is now 42 years old and hasn't been able to maintain the high standards he set over the years in the IPL.

The owner of several key IPL records, Gayle has been synonymous with the league right from the inaugural season and was at his best for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The entertainment value and flair he brings to the table cannot be replicated in IPL 2022.

#1 AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers Joins Brisbane Heat Media Opportunity

AB de Villiers is reportedly set to be involved with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in some capacity in IPL 2022, but the dashing South African's playing days are over. One of the greatest batters of his generation, De Villiers captivated audiences around the world with his dashing strokeplay and sportsmanship.

Even in the IPL 2021 season, where he was content to play second fiddle to Glenn Maxwell in the middle order, De Villiers showed that he has a lot left in the tank. But he stepped away from all formats of the game, leaving RCB with a massive hole to fill. We may never see another De Villiers, without whom it's tough to imagine both RCB and the IPL.

Edited by Sai Krishna

