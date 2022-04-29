IPL 2022: 5 players with the most sixes in the tournament so far

Power hitting has become an important facet of the T20 cricket universe that includes the Indian Premier League (IPL). All teams want hard-hitters in their ranks who can clear the fence with ease.

The IPL is no different. Over the years, we have witnessed some of the finest six-hitters dominate the tournament. From Chris Gayle to AB de Villiers to MS Dhoni, many cricketers have set the tournament ablaze from time to time.

The 15th edition of the cash-rich league has already witnessed 600 sixes. Some cricketers have taken the tournament by storm with their brutal hitting.

On that note, let’s take a look at the 5 players with the most sixes in IPL 2022 so far.

After a couple of topsy-turvy seasons, Shimron Hetmyer has hit the right notes this season. Despite a grand display by Jos Buttler at the top for the Royals, the West Indian has made his presence his felt in the middle order.

Striking at a rate of over 170, the southpaw has smacked 17 sixes in the tournament so far, which is the fifth highest. Almost 45% percent of the runs he has scored this season have come from sixes.

Overall, Hetmyer has scored 229 runs in eight innings at an average of 56.75. He has remained unbeaten on four occasions and will hope to carry on the momentum as the tournament reaches the business end.

The Rajasthan Royals captain is one of the sweetest timers of the cricket ball in world cricket. When on song, he can clear any ground with proper cricketing shots. It is on display once again in IPL 2022.

Batting at No.3 for the Royals, Sanju Samson has played some quickfire knocks so far in the tournament. From 19-ball 46 against the Delhi Capitals to 19-ball 38 against the Kolkata franchise, the Kerala-born cricketer has entertained the fans with some sublime hitting.

The 27-year-old wicket-keeper batter has already smacked 18 sixes in the competition and is fourth in the list of most sixes hit by a batter in IPL 2022.

After a couple of below-par seasons, Liam Livingstone has finally announced his arrival in the IPL this season. Playing for Punjab Kings, the hard-hitting batter has played some blinders.

From 27-ball 64 against the Titans to 33-ball 60 against the Sunrisers, Livingstone has scored runs at a strike rate of over 185 this season. He has the second-best average among batters who have scored over 100 runs this season.

The 28-year-old English cricketer has struck 18 maximums, which puts him in third spot on the list of batters with the most sixes this season. Livingstone has also hit 19 boundaries. More then 75% of his runs have come from boundaries this season.

Livingstone also has the second longest six under his belt, hitting Chennai's Mukesh Choudhary for an 108-meter six.

#2 Andre Russell

The all-rounder from Jamaica is one of the fiercest hitters of the cricket ball in contemporary cricket. Russell can hit the ball miles and has shown his brute power in the 15th edition of the IPL too.

The West Indian cricketer has played a few breathtaking knocks, including an unbeaten 31-ball 70 against Punjab Kings, decorated with six towering sixes. He also smacked six sixes against Gujarat Titans, during his knock of 48 runs from just 25 balls.

Overall, the 34-year-old all-rounder has 22 sixes under his belt in IPL 2022, which is the second most in the tournament so far.

#1 Jos Buttler

Buttler has set the tournament ablaze with his breathtaking knocks. He is currently the highest run-scorer in the tournament, with 499 runs in eight matches at an average of 71.29 and a strike rate of 159.42.

The English wicket-keeper batter has also smacked three centuries in IPL 2022, which have come against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. Everything he has touched has turned to gold so far.

Buttler has already smacked 32 sixes this season and leads the race for the most sixes this season. He leads second-place Russell by 11 sixes. Buttler's tally is likely to increase manifold by the time the tournament ends if he continues in this fashion.

Edited by S Chowdhury