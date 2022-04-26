“This is your final throw of the dice” - Aakash Chopra urges RCB to open with Virat Kohli in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra reckons that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) must open with Virat Kohli even as the senior batter is enduring a horror run with the bat in IPL 2022. The former Indian opener opined that if Kohli can rediscover his form, he will be extremely dangerous and can dominate the innings.

Kohli, 33, has struggled for runs in IPL 2022. In eight matches, he has managed only 119 runs at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 122.68. In RCB’s last two games, he has been dismissed for first-ball ducks.

The former Bangalore captain will be keen to overcome his disappointing run with the bat when the franchise take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. Urging Bangalore to open with Kohli, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

“Let Virat Kohli open with Faf du Plessis. This is your final throw of the dice. If he strikes form, he will make life tough for the opposition bowlers. I really hope he gets going and gets a chance to open the innings.”

RCB's entire batting machinery, including Kohli, crumbled against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as they were bowled out for a paltry 68. Suggesting one change in the batting, Chopra said:

“I think it’s time to say tata bye-bye to Anuj Rawat. Mahipal Lomror can come into the playing XI. Suyash Prabhudessai is already there. Youngsters are doing quite well. RCB will be expecting runs from Faf, Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell. Shahbaz Ahmed has been punching above his weight already.”

Only two Bangalore batters reached double figures as the franchise were bundled out in 16.1 overs. SRH raced to the target of 69 in eight overs, with nine wickets in hand.

“Wanindu Hasaranga has Sanju Samson’s number" - Chopra on RCB leggie’s domination of RR captain

Bangalore leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has dismissed RR skipper Sanju Samson four times in five innings. When the two came face-to-face earlier in IPL 2022, Hasaranga again got the better of Samson as the clueless batter chipped a simple return catch.

Chopra admitted that the Hasaranga versus Samson battle will be one to keep an eye on closely. He said:

“Wanindu Hasaranga has Sanju Samson’s number. He has dismissed him so many times. Also, Bangalore’s bowling is looking really good. There is Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and (Glenn) Maxwell too. They are doing the job.”

Bangalore beat Rajasthan by four wickets when the sides met on April 5 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. RCB were chasing 170 and Karthik guided them home with an unbeaten 44 off just 23 balls.

