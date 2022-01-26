IPL 2022 Auction: 3 Australian players whom franchises will target

Australian players have had memorable associations with the T20 in India and it is expected to continue at the IPL 2022 auction. Given the quality that some of Australia's top-drawer players come with, they are always an attractive commodity in the IPL marketplace.

With the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) season at its business end, performances in that tournament will be taken note of by the IPL franchises. Add to it the fact that Australia are the reigning World Champions in the T20 format will only enhance their reputation.

Which three Australians will be in heavy demand at the IPL 2022 Auction?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have retained Glenn Maxwell ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. Apart from Maxwell, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been signed up by the new franchise Lucknow Super Giants in the pre-auction draft.

As many as 59 Australians have signed up for the player auction set to take place on February 12 and 13. Needless to say, quite a few of them will be in heavy demand in the minds of the franchises.

Here, we take a look at three Australian players that the franchises will target:

#3 Pat Cummins

Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins is basking in the glory of having retained the Ashes in his first series at the helm. Cummins is one of the world's best and quickest bowlers doing the rounds and that is sure to interest the IPL franchises once again.

That said, it isn't just Cummins' bowling abilities that aid his cause. Cummins is more than handy with the bat and has two half-centuries against his name for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In fact, his blistering 34-ball 66 nearly snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a 220-run chase last season.

Given the paucity of quality pace-bowling all-rounders and his ability to bat at number 7, Cummins is set to be in high demand once again. Bids may not skyrocket as high as ₹15.5 crore that he fetched ahead of the 2020 season, but he should fetch a decent amount at the 2022 auction.

#2 Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood is arguably the most complete Australian fast-bowler across formats. Any qualms over Hazlewood's abilities in the T20 format were duly quashed by the lanky seamer last season. He played a pivotal role in helping Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lift the IPL 2021 title.

Hazlewood took it one step further in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup that followed, finishing as one of the best fast-bowlers in the tournament. Hazlewood aided Australia's triumph in the competition and is currently ranked number six in the ICC Player Rankings for T20 bowlers.

Needless to say, Hazlewood's recent exploits will keep him in the top echelon of fast-bowlers as far as IPL franchises are concerned. Hazlewood is expected to spark off a bidding war at the IPL 2022 Auction and CSK may not find it all that easy to reclaim the services of the seamer.

#1 Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh has been in scorching form ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction.

Mitchell Marsh has been an unstoppable force with the bat in recent times. Having batted at the number three position in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Marsh struck an unbeaten 77 to power Australia to their maiden title.

Marsh has been in no mood to stop though as he's continued to pile on the big runs for Perth Scorchers in the ongoing BBL season. Marsh also struck his maiden century in the T20 format, scoring an unbeaten 100 against Hobart Hurricanes last month.

Marsh has simply been obliterating bowling attacks for fun in recent times and is capable of batting anywhere in the top six. Add his accurate and useful overs with his medium-pace, as well as his leadership skills, and this is one package that teams will be craving to have.

Don't be surprised if bids soar over the roof for Marsh's services at the IPL 2022 auction. Having last played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2020 and then withdrawing himself from the 2021 edition, Marsh will be a hot property in the upcoming auction.

