IPL 2022 Auction: 3 BBL stars who failed to impress in the IPL

The IPL franchises target the top performers of other T20 leagues every year at the auction. Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) is one of the top T20 competitions in the world, and every year, fans see that the cricketers who perform well in the BBL end up earning big at the IPL Auctions.

Players like Jofra Archer, Chris Lynn, Marcus Stoinis and many others have earned big deals at IPL Auctions after impressing in the Big Bash League. While the aforementioned three names managed to impress the fans with their IPL performances as well, not all BBL stars could achieve success in the IPL.

On that note, we will look at three Big Bash League star players who failed to get going in the Indian Premier League.

#1 D'Arcy Short

Hobart Hurricanes star D'Arcy Short came into the limelight in the 2017-18 edition of the Big Bash League. Short was the leading run-scorer in that tournament with 572 runs in 11 innings. No other batter managed even 500 runs that season.

The left-handed batter soon earned a massive contract worth ₹4 crore from the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the IPL Auction 2018. Unfortunately, Short could not perform well in the RR colors. The Aussie player played seven games, scoring 115 runs at an average of 16.43 with his batting strike rate being less than 120.

RR released Short ahead of the 2019 IPL season and the southpaw has not played in the IPL since.

#2 Ashton Turner

Perth Scorchers batter Ashton Turner has been an important member of the Perth-based team since 2013. In the last eight years, he has played 75 innings for the Scorchers, aggregating 1,339 runs at a strike rate of close to 140.

The Rajasthan Royals signed Ashton in 2019, and it seemed like the Aussie would become a mainstay at the Jaipur-based franchise. However, his brief IPL stint proved to be a nightmare for the Australian batter. Turner recorded three golden ducks in his first three IPL innings. In his fourth innings, he remained unbeaten on three runs off seven balls.

RR did not retain him for the 2020 season, and no other team has shown interest in his services since then.

#3 Sean Abbott

Sean Abbott has taken 109 wickets in Big Bash League

Sean Abbott is the second-highest wicket-taker in the Big Bash League history. The fast bowler has represented Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder in his BBL career so far.

He played his only IPL season in 2015 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). While Abbott has been impressive in the BBL, he failed to make an impact in the two matches he played for RCB.

Also Read Article Continues below

Abbott leaked 36 runs in his three wicketless overs on IPL debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders. In the next match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, Abbott went for 21 runs in his two overs and failed to take a wicket. RCB dropped him after that game and released him before the 2016 season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee