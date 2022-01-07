IPL 2022 Auction: 3 Indian stars Delhi Capitals might target

Delhi Capitals (DC) have arguably the strongest retained core among the eight original franchises ahead of IPL 2022. In Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje, they have a captain, a wicketkeeper, an opener and an all-rounder who'll provide balance across all departments.

They now need a few seasoned, internationally acclaimed embellishments to once again be among the favorites for the IPL title.

Below, we look at three possible Indian stars the franchise could target in the mega auction and how they can fit into head coach Ricky Ponting's plans.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal could be the new leader of Delhi Capitals' spin attack

Delhi Capitals' home, the Arun Jaitley Stadium, is a sluggish and low-scoring venue. Yuzvendra Chahal has risen to the top of the wicket-taking charts for India and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in way tougher conditions for spin bowling.

Having released both Amit Mishra and Ravichandran Ashwin, Delhi Capitals need an experienced hand in their spin department. And who better than a bowler with 139 IPL wickets to his name at an average of 22.28.

Chahal can do for Pant exactly what Mishra and Ashwin have done over the last few years, but with more vigor. The 31-year-old can bowl at every stage of an innings, can perform under pressure, and would fit brilliantly alongside Patel in the attack.

There will likely be a bidding war for him at the IPL 2022 Auction, but if Delhi Capitals come out on top, they'll sign a loyal and charismatic champion.

#2 Ishan Kishan could be Delhi Capitals' new opener

Ishan Kishan @ishankishan51 It’s been a journey that’s changed my life, professionally and personally. I’ve made friendships, grown as a player, person and I’m always grateful for the experience. It’s been a journey that’s changed my life, professionally and personally. I’ve made friendships, grown as a player, person and I’m always grateful for the experience. https://t.co/EJF22TnZSl

Pant's best form with the bat in the IPL came early in his career when he was unfettered by international scrutiny, had no leadership pressure and enjoyed a free hand from his captains and coaches. While they are of the same age, Ishan Kishan is still at that "raw gem" stage of his career, waiting for a huge IPL season.

With Shikhar Dhawan gone, Kishan could partner with Prithvi Shaw at the top to form one of the most exciting opening pairs of the tournament. The left-hander is an outright game-changer and could provide a hard-hitting dimension for the Delhi Capitals. He's also superb against spin, which is always an added benefit in Delhi.

His IPL average of 28.47 somewhat bellies his talent. Ponting could burnish that and give him a role where he can be a true match-winner for the franchise.

#3 Hardik Pandya could provide balance to Delhi Capitals

Hardik Pandya didn't have a good 2021. He suffered from fitness issues, had a horrible season for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, wasn't retained, couldn't stand up to expectations at the T20 World Cup, saw the sudden rise of competition in the form of Venkatesh Iyer and finally got sidelined from the team completely.

In such situations, athletes tend to feel hard done by and attempt a come back with many a point to prove. Pandya has done that before. He had his best IPL season soon after the "Koffee With Karan" controversy in 2019, and there's no reason why he can't do it again.

The IPL 2022 Auction could thus be the best opportunity for Delhi Capitals to invest in Pandya for three years. He's one of the cleanest strikers of the cricket ball and when on song, can consistently bowl at 135-plus kmph. His slower ones have been quite handy for Mumbai Indians in the past and could work even better in Delhi.

An Indian fast-bowling all-rounder always infuses unparalleled balance to a T20 team (just ask Kolkata Knight Riders) and Pandya is still among the few who can do that. If he can play the role that Marcus Stoinis has played over the last few seasons, the Delhi Capitals will have a crucial overseas slot free.

Also Read Article Continues below

We've seen the Pandya-Pant combination work well before. Delhi Capitals would be a devastating team if the duo can recreate that in the IPL.

Edited by Samya Majumdar