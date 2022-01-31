IPL 2022 Auction: 3 captaincy options for Punjab Kings other than Mayank Agarwal 

Punjab Kings go into the IPL mega-auction having only retained Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh. They have a fat purse as they look to build this side from scratch. While Mayank Agarwal remains the prime contender to lead the side, management could look at other options to snap up from the auction.

A number of big-ticket options are available and hence, it will be interesting to see which way Punjab Kings head at the auction. An Indian player is always the preferred option, but overseas players could also be snapped up.

Here we take a look at other captaincy options that Punjab Kings might acquire at the IPL auctions:

1.) Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar can be a good leader for Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawan has been a phenomenal player in white-ball cricket. He has been colossal for India and is a run-scoring machine in the IPL. He heads into the auction after scoring 169 runs in three ODIs at 56.33 against South Africa.

Shikhar Dhawan seems to be a good fit as well as he is an extrovert Punjabi himself and can be a great acquisition to pander to the fan base. Apart from this he has also led Delhi in 10 IPL matches.

He will not only partner Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order but also infuse some new vigor in Punjab Kings.

2.) Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer can help build Punjab Kings

Shreyas Iyer was released by Delhi Capitals as the right-hander wanted to lead the side. He has also not been signed up by the two new franchises and is expected be a hot property at the auction.

Shreyas Iyer impressed as captain of the Delhi-based franchise in the 2019 and 2020 IPLs. He can also replace KL Rahul at the top of the order - and is a perfect fit. Punjab need a leader who can stamp his authority over the side, a trait that fits Shreyas Iyer perfectly.

Iyer was superb as a leader for Delhi Capitals. In 2019, he led them to the playoffs for the first time since 2012. The side went a step ahead and reached the final during IPL 2020, where the side lost to Mumbai Indians in the summit clash.

Iyer is only expected to improve with experience, both as a batter and as a captain, and this stability can only benefit Punjab in the long run.

3.) David Warner

David Warner can find a new home in Punjab Kings

David Warner has had a phenomenal career in the IPL. He started his career with Delhi Daredevils and was then snapped up by Sunrisers Hyderabad. He is the only batter in the IPL to have won the Orange Cap thrice in the tournament and is the fifth highest run-getter of all time.

Punjab have never had a captain who could deliver a trophy to the side. There have been 13 different captains that have led the side in the IPL and in David Warner, they could finally get a skipper who can build a side from scratch.

