IPL 2022 Auction: 3 franchises that will target Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal was among the most shocking releases after the IPL retentions were announced, given the formidable run he had with Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Bengaluru-based franchise retained Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell, leaving the 31-year old out despite an available fourth slot.

Yuzi was the spearhead of the bowling attack for RCB, and the go-to man for Kohli whenever the team was under the pump. He bowled in all phases of the innings, be it the powerplay or the death, and was always on the hunt for the opposition batters.

The 31-year old has picked up 139 wickets in the 114 IPL matches he has played. This is even more impressive considering the fact he plays in the Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is considered to be heaven for the batters.

The importance of leg spinners has increased tremendously in the shortest format of the game. With franchises having the purse to spend on the players of their choice, Chahal is expected to fetch handsome fortunes in the auction.

Here are the top three franchises that will look forward to onboard the 31-year old at the auction:

#1 A possibility of Chahal to return to Mumbai Indians?

Yuzvendra Chahal kick-started his IPL career with Mumbai Indians when he was awarded a contract in 2011. The leggie was part of the victorious squad for the 2011 Champions League and 2013 Indian Premier League titles, though he hardly ever got a chance to play.

The five-time champions have immensely relied on their spinners to restrict the flow of runs in the middle overs. The Wankhede Stadium is a small ground akin to the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the 31-year old has had a stellar record. With the likes of Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar being released on the back of a lackluster season, their retention looks highly unlikely.

The aggressive brand of cricket played by Mumbai synchronizes well with the fiery nature of Chahal. They could be looking forward to secure the services of the leg-spinner after a gap of nine years.

#2 Delhi Capitals

Spin to win has been the formula for Delhi Capitals in their home fixtures. Arun Jaitley Stadium, the home ground of the franchise, is a turning track, and their bowlers have spun a web of domination around the opposition batters.

Axar Patel is the only spinner on the list of retentions for the Delhi-based franchise, with senior pros Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra being released. With Anrich Nortje being the spearhead of the pace attack, the team earnestly needs a seasoned spinner to control the scheme of things.

Chahal can very well prove to be the solution for the Capitals, with the capability to bowl at any stage in the innings. His addition to the squad shall also form a skilful right-left spin bowling combination.

#3 Punjab Kings

Yuzvendra Chahal can be an invaluable asset for Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings shall be entering the auction with a hunt for many pieces to complete their jigsaw puzzle. Among the many areas of concern for the franchise lies the hunt for a dexterous spinner to bolster their chances of lifting their inaugural title.

The 31-year-old can prove to be an invaluable asset for the squad, with his adept skills and rich experience in the shortest format. The leg-spinner's performance can be expected to be a notch higher under the tutelage of the legendary Anil Kumble.

Punjab Kings have the highest amount left in their purse. Hence they can be expected to engage in competitive bidding to induct Chahal into their squad.

Edited by Aditya Singh

