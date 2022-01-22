IPL 2022 Auction: 3 Indian players at a base price of INR 2 crore who may go unsold

The Indian Premier League (IPL) organizers on Saturday informed that a total of 1,214 players have registered for the upcoming mega auction. The list features 896 Indian and 318 overseas players. The player registration closed on January 20.

According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo, 49 players have listed the maximum base price of ₹2 crore for the IPL 2022 mega auction, which will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. Of the players who have listed the maximum base price, 17 are Indians while the remaining 32 are overseas players.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer are among the prominent Indian names in the ₹2 crore base price bracket. The final list of players to go under the hammer will be prepared by the IPL governing council after the franchises send back their wishlists.

IPL 2022 Auction: Indians with ₹2 crore base price who might not find any takers

A few Indian players who have listed their base price at ₹2 crore might end up going unsold. We profile three such names.

#1 Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav representing Royal Challengers Bangalore. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Team India pacer Umesh Yadav has the experience of 121 IPL matches, in which he has claimed 119 wickets at an average of 30.07 and an economy rate of 8.51. He was impressive for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2018 season, claiming 20 wickets in 18 matches. However, Yadav has hardly done anything of note in the T20 league since.

He had a forgettable 2019 edition, during which he managed only eight scalps in 11 games at an average of 46.37 and an economy rate touching 10. His inability to stop the flow of runs and failure to pick up wickets hurt RCB. Yadav went wicketless in 2020 in the two games that he played and had an unacceptable economy rate of 11.85.

The 34-year-old was picked by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. However, he did not play a single match for the franchise. Given that he seems like a spent force in T20 cricket, teams are unlikely to bid for him.

#2 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik had a forgettable 2021 season. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Cricketer, commentator and analyst - Dinesh Karthik is juggling multiple roles in a rather impressive fashion. However, his fortunes in the IPL have been sinking with every passing season. The 36-year-old crossed the 20-run mark only once in his last eight knocks for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the 2021 season. He perished for 10 in the Eliminator, for a duck in Qualifier 2 and made only 9 in the final.

There was a time when Karthik was a much sought-after player in the IPL owing to his cheeky hitting ability coupled with his wicket-keeping skills. But age has definitely had an impact on his form and talent. If we look at his recent numbers, he impressed with 498 runs at a strike rate of 147.77 in the 2018 edition. However, over the last three seasons, he has scored only 253, 169 and 223 runs respectively.

The innovative strokeplay that made Karthik a threat in the end overs has not yielded the desired results in recent years. Even his keeping skills seem to be on the wane. As a result, he might end up not playing the IPL for the first time since the event’s inception.

#3 Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina is past his prime as a batter. Pic: IPLT20.COM

The fact that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did not retain Suresh Raina ahead of the mega auction is a big hint about what the future holds for the left-hander. Barring the years when CSK were suspended and the IPL 2020 season, when he pulled out due to personal reasons, Raina has been an indispensable part of the Chennai franchise. However, his performance in the 2021 season was far from satisfactory, as a result of which he was replaced by Robin Uthappa for the last few games.

Even as CSK lifted the IPL 2021 crown, Raina ended the edition with only 160 runs in 12 games at an average of 17.77 and a strike rate of 125. The southpaw managed a solitary half-century during the entire edition. He was peppered by bouncers in a match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) and ended up throwing his wicket in rather embarrassing fashion.

As a batter, Raina seems well past his prime. Even during the 2019 season, while he managed decent returns of 383 runs from 17 games, his strike rate dipped to 121.97. The fourth highest run-getter in the IPL with 5528 from 205 games, Raina might have played his last match in the famed T20 league.

