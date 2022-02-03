IPL 2022 auction: 3 openers who can partner Mayank Agarwal 

IPL 2022 is expected to start on March 27 according to multiple reports. The mega-auction for this edition of the IPL is scheduled to take place on 12 and 13 February.

Punjab Kings have retained only two players - Mayank Agarwal (14 crores) and Arshdeep Singh (4 crores). Former captain KL Rahul parted ways with the franchise after being their star Indian player for four years.

Punjab, like many other franchises, will be on the lookout for quality openers at the IPL mega-auction. They have the highest purse (72 crores) going into the event which gives them an advantage.

Let's take a look at the batters who can open the batting for Punjab alongside Mayank Agarwal.

#3 Evin Lewis

West Indies opener Evin Lewis is one of the most explosive T20 openers in world cricket. He has scored 5518 runs in the shortest format at a staggering strike rate of 145. Lewis has played for Mumbai and Rajasthan in the IPL - scoring 581 runs in 21 matches at an average of 28 and at a strike rate of 138.

Lewis featured in five matches for Rajasthan last season, scoring 151 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 162. He possesses a great game against pace, particularly in the powerplay overs. Lewis has the ability to take the game away from the opposition very quickly - having scored 606 runs at a strike rate of 147 in the powerplay since 2020.

The opening pairing of Lewis and Mayank could work wonders. It offers the team a left-right combination at the top of the order. Both players are extremely selfless batters who are ready to take on the bowlers from the first ball. Lewis will also be in relatively less demand compared to other foreign openers at the mega-auction.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan

Star Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been impeccable for the Delhi Capitals in the last two IPL seasons. However, he was not retained by Delhi as they looked to retain a younger core ahead of the mega-auction.

Dhawan has scored 1726 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 135 for the Delhi Capitals in the last three seasons. He has two centuries and 12 half-centuries as well, making him one of Delhi's biggest match-winners in this time period.

Dhawan's improved form in the shortest format makes him a valuable asset for any team that will go for him. If Punjab manages to sign him, they will be able to invest in quality overseas batters for the middle-order slots. His experience also means that PBKS can make him the captain if they don't buy one in the mega-auction.

#1 David Warner

Star Australian opener and former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner is arguably one of the most formidable T20 batters of all time. He has scored 5449 runs in 150 IPL matches at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 140. Warner has also won the Orange Cap a record three times (2015, 2017, 2019).

The Aussie proved his worth yet again at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup - where he scored 289 runs in seven matches at a healthy average of 48 and a magnificent strike rate of 147. He was adjudged the Player of the Tournament as Australia lifted their maiden T20 World Cup.

The Punjab Kings could see Warner as a potential option for the captaincy. He led the Sunrisers to their only IPL title in 2016 and took them to the playoffs on all other occasions, except IPL 2021 when he was sacked midway through the tournament.

