IPL 2022 auction: 3 reasons why David Miller is a good fit for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to build a brand new squad for the upcoming edition of the IPL having retained just three players.

The 2016 IPL winners have released several big names ahead of the new season. The 2021 T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament, David Warner and one of the top-ranked T20 bowlers in the world, Rashid Khan, will not be SRH players this year.

With ₹ 68 crores remaining in the purse, the team management might go all out at the auction to bring in quality players after a lacklustre eighth-place finish last year. On that note, let's look at three major reasons as to why South African batter David Miller might be a perfect fit for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

1) He has a lot of experience

David Miller is currently the most capped South African player in the T20Is.

So far, David Miller has featured in ten editions of the IPL, having made his debut for the Punjab Kings back in 2012 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mohali. Miller scored a cracking century - 101* off just 38 balls, helping Punjab chase down the target of 191 runs in just 18 overs.

The Southpaw has so far played 355 T20s in his career, amassing 7675 runs at a strike rate of 137.86 which includes 36 half-centuries and three centuries. He has represented several franchises across various T20 leagues, ever since making his T20 cricket debut back in April of 2008.

Cricket South Africa @OfficialCSA



#SAvSL #T20WorldCup #BePartOfIt "I had a lot of confidence in the fact that David was there. He hasn't done that for us in a while, so that finish was always on the cards." - Captain Temba Bavuma after David Miller's last-over heroics against Sri Lanka "I had a lot of confidence in the fact that David was there. He hasn't done that for us in a while, so that finish was always on the cards." - Captain Temba Bavuma after David Miller's last-over heroics against Sri Lanka 💬 #SAvSL #T20WorldCup #BePartOfIt https://t.co/shs86DhEMy

Apart from playing 140 ODIs for South Africa, Miller is the most capped Proteas player in T20Is with 95 appearances. He is just eleven games short of featuring in 100 IPL matches having scored 1974 runs in the world's best T20 league.

Miller's immense International, IPL and various T20 leagues experience will be a huge advantage for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who need proven, experienced players after a dismal 2021 IPL campaign.

2) He is a swashbuckling batter and a terrific fielder

David Miller (right) is capable of adding the much-needed firepower to SRH's middle-order apart from playing the role of a finisher

Despite possessing several quality top-order batters like David Warner, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Martin Guptill, SRH haven't had a proper overseas middle-order batter apart from skipper Kane Williamson in the past few seasons.

Williamson, along with Manish Pandey, Hyderabad's highest run-getter last year, were the only two batters who stood strong for the team in the middle-order. Having released Manish Pandey and all their overseas top-order batters, the Orange Army must go for someone like David Miller, who is currently the joint-fastest century scorer in T20Is (off just 35 balls).

Miller's big-hitting ability makes him the perfect candidate to add the much-needed firepower to Sunrisers' beleaguered middle order. Apart from strengthening the batting line-up, the swashbuckling batter can also perform as a finisher lower down the order.

A terrific fielder, Miller was adjudged the Player of the Match for his excellent fielding efforts during the first game of the three-match T20I series between South Africa and Pakistan at Cape Town in 2019.

3) His presence might ease the pressure on Kane Williamson

David Miller has captained both at the International level as well as the IPL.

Kane Williamson has been SRH's go-to man following a top-order collapse. To make things better for the Kiwi star, a player like Miller must be bought at the upcoming auction.

ICC @ICC



The South Africa captain finishes on 65 from 29 balls, with the last over of the innings going for 29 runs! Pakistan will have to chase 189 to level the series.



LIVE

bit.ly/SAvPAK2nd TAKE A BOW DAVID MILLER!The South Africa captain finishes on 65 from 29 balls, with the last over of the innings going for 29 runs! Pakistan will have to chase 189 to level the series. #SAvPAK LIVE TAKE A BOW DAVID MILLER!The South Africa captain finishes on 65 from 29 balls, with the last over of the innings going for 29 runs! Pakistan will have to chase 189 to level the series. #SAvPAK LIVE 👇bit.ly/SAvPAK2nd https://t.co/UgZJOwFtx2

Miller, who has led both at the international level and the IPL, will understand the nuances of the game from a captain's perspective. Apart from his contribution in the middle-order, David Miller's input and leadership abilities could provide SRH with some stability.

His presence will also ease a bit of the pressure on Kane Williamson, enabling the Black Caps skipper to play his natural game.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar