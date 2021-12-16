IPL 2022 Auction: 3 reasons why KKR should buy Shreyas Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be on the lookout for a captain having released Eoin Morgan ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. KKR finished runners-up in the IPL 2021 under the leadership of Morgan. They eventually missed out on the trophy to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Come the IPL 2022 Auction, quite a few teams along with KKR will be on the lookout for a captain. One of the top attractions to that end will be Shreyas Iyer. The former captain of the Delhi Capitals (DC) has been released by the side in what is believed to be the player's decision to move on. With Rishabh Pant taking over as captain of the Capitals, the leadership aspect of the team has been sorted.

There is a chance that Shreyas Iyer could be picked up by either of the new teams (Lucknow and Ahmedabad) prior to the IPL 2022 Auction. However, should Iyer enter the auction pool, there is every chance that KKR could go all out in quest of his services.

Here, we take a look at three reasons as to why KKR must go for Shreyas Iyer in the IPL 2022 Auction.

#3 Shreyas Iyer - a solid batter

Shreyas Iyer is a consistent accumulator of runs and is capable of being the fulcrum of a batting unit.

Shreyas Iyer may not be the quintessential match-winner that the T20 format commands but is a solid batter nonetheless. He is decent against pace bowling and at ease against spin. Iyer could be a good fit for the Eden Gardens surface, where KKR play their home games.

The pitch at Eden Gardens tends to favor the batters with the ball coming onto the bat rather nicely.

Iyer has enjoyed success in his international career so far, having also scored a century on test debut against New Zealand last month. He has a penchant for accumulating a lot of runs and holding a batting unit together.

With KKR letting go of Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer can step into that role of being the anchor of the side. The side already have the firepower of Andre Russell to do the finishing job. Should they get Shreyas Iyer in, KKR can build their batting unit around him in the IPL 2022 Auction.

#2 A long-term investment

Shreyas Iyer led the Delhi Capitals to their maiden IPL final in 2020 (Picture Credits: Vipin Pawar/Sportzpics/BCCI).

With 88 IPL games under his belt, Shreyas Iyer has been a regular in the tournament. That he is all of 27 but still has considerable experience under his belt is a testament to the talent that he oozes. No wonder then that KKR should look at him as a long-term investment.

While Shreyas Iyer isn't a raw product by any means, KKR have the opportunity to pick up a bona fide batter in their side. If anything, Shreyas Iyer's best years are ahead of him. He could lead the KKR charge if he were to don purple and gold for IPL 2022.

KKR did something similar in 2011 when they acquired Gautam Gambhir and we all know how good that chapter was, don't we?

#1 Shreyas Iyer - a successful IPL captain

Shreyas Iyer took over as captain of the Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils) halfway through IPL 2018 after Gautam Gambhir stepped down from his post. While the team finished last that season, they stormed back in style to make the playoffs in IPL 2019. DC went one better in IPL 2020 when they made their maiden IPL final under Iyer's leadership. However, they were beaten by Mumbai Indians then.

Shreyas Iyer has led the Capitals in 41 matches, winning 23 of them while losing the other 18. He has an impressive record as captain.

Iyer could well be the man who could take KKR into a new era should they procure him in the IPL 2022 Auction.

What stands out with Shreyas Iyer is his confidence. Be it the way he bats or the way he has marshaled his resources on the field while captaining DC. Iyer showed no nerves on test debut as well against New Zealand and bailed India out of a dicey situation in both innings of the contest.

His confidence augurs well for a leader, especially in a tournament as intensely contested as the IPL.

So Shreyas Iyer ticks off all the right boxes in KKR's pursuit of a new leader.

Iyer could also end up donning the role for his country one day should he become a mainstay in the team. That would raise his stocks all the more going forward. While only time has an answer to that, there exists no reason as to why KKR should not go all out for Shreyas Iyer in the IPL 2022 Auction.

Edited by Aditya Singh

