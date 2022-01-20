IPL 2022 Auction: 3 reasons why Shreyas Iyer could be a perfect fit for PBKS

Shreyas Iyer is set to be part of the IPL 2022 mega auction after leaving the Delhi Capitals (DC). Moreover, the stylish right-hander has not been chosen by any of the two new franchises as one of their pre-auction picks.

The Lucknow-based franchise have reportedly picked KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi, while the Ahmedabad franchise opted for Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill as their draft picks.

Shreyas Iyer is expected to be hot property at the upcoming auction as in addition to being an effective batter, he is also a potential captain.

Punjab Kings (PBKS), along with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), are among the teams that will be looking for a new captain at the auction, having let go of KL Rahul.

PBKS have retained just Mayank Agarwal and the uncapped Arshdeep Singh and will have the largest purse available (₹72 crore) at the auction.

Iyer is expected to go for big money and if his name comes up early in the auction, PBKS will have more financial muscle to flex and have the capability to whisk him away.

Iyer, who reportedly prefers leading a franchise after losing the role to Rishabh Pant at DC, will be keen to make a fresh start.

On that note, here are three reasons why Shreyas Iyer and Punjab Kings would be a good match:

#1 Captaincy record

Shreyas Iyer was made DC's captain in 2018, taking over the role from the experienced Gautam Gambhir.

In 2020, he led the team to their maiden IPL final, even scoring a half-century in the summit clash, but DC eventually lost to Mumbai Indians (MI).

DC considerably improved under Iyer's captaincy and PBKS will be hoping for a similar turnaround.

Iyer, who has a calm head on his shoulders, consistently made good calls with respect to bowling changes and field placements, and also did well in keeping the DC team motivated.

Pant was initially named DC's captain ahead of IPL 2021 after Iyer was ruled out with a shoulder injury. However, as the season was suspended midway due to the COVID-19 situation, he recovered in time for the resumption of the tournament in the UAE. But due to their good performances under Pant, the team management decided to stick with the wicketkeeper-batter as captain.

Iyer, however, played a key role as DC again made it to the IPL playoffs last season.

As someone who doesn't seem bogged down by the pressure of captaincy, Iyer could be the perfect skipper for PBKS.

#2 Long-term benefit

Shreyas Iyer led Delhi Capitals from 2018.

Shreyas Iyer is just 27 and if PBKS can sign him up and build a team around him, they would reap long-term benefits.

Iyer has his best years ahead of him and is sure to be a crowd-puller for years to come.

If they snap him up and remain patient, the right-hander can help PBKS become a force to be reckoned with in the IPL over the next few years.

#3 Batting ability

There is little doubt about Shreyas Iyer's ability with the bat. One of the best batters to play the anchor role, he can also accelerate at the death and has a knack for playing big knocks.

He has consistently scored over 400 runs in all but three IPL seasons he has played. Out of the three, he was ruled out with injuries in two, including IPL 2021, and scored 338 runs in the other.

In IPL 2020, he led from the front, scoring 519 runs his best-ever season as DC reached the final.

With an aggressor like Mayank Agarwal already in the team, PBKS can have him as their anchor and get another aggressive opener, forming a dangerous top order.

Edited by Samya Majumdar