IPL 2022 Auction: 3 South African bowlers who will be a good fit for PBKS 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have been perennial underachievers in the IPL. Unsurprisingly, they are set for another revamp at the IPL 2022 Auction.

PBKS have mutually parted ways with their skipper KL Rahul, who is all set to join the Lucknow franchise. They now have their task cut out in building a team from scratch while also identifying a new captain.

PBKS retained Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction

Opening batter Mayank Agarwal and uncapped left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh were the two players retained by PBKS prior to the IPL 2022 Auction. Both Agarwal and Arshdeep have been consistent performers for the team over the years and give the side a good starting point.

That said, the overseas department is set to have a new look, and on the bowling front in particular, PBKS will look to make some valuable additions.

Given how well South Africa have been in the bowling department across formats, quite a few of them will be up for grabs at the IPL 2022 Auction. Here are three such bowlers who would be a good fit for the Punjab Kings.

#3 Tabraiz Shamsi - the number 2 ranked T20I bowler

Tabraiz Shamsi can be a valuable pick for PBKS at the IPL 2022 Auction.

A wicket-taking wrist-spinner is imperative for a successful T20 outfit. Few spinners are as skillful and crafty as Tabraiz Shamsi, who also brings a mystery element to the table.

Shamsi is ranked 2nd in the ICC Player Rankings for bowlers in T20 internationals and has been South Africa's lethal weapon in the middle-overs. Easily one of the best white ball bowlers in the globe, Shamsi locks in four overs of quality for any side he walks into.

With Ravi Bishnoi set to join the Lucknow franchise, PBKS will be after a quality leg-spinner to replace him. With quality and experience in abundance, Shamsi could be a shrewd pick at a bargain at the IPL 2022 Auction. Should they pick him and find a way to slot him in the playing XI, Shamsi can be the side's X-factor irrespective of the playing conditions.

#2 Marco Jansen - a left-arm seaming option

Marco Jansen has played for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL (Picture Credits: IPL).

Marco Jansen has been a breakout performer for South Africa, having impressed in their recent Test series triumph over India. Jansen also received his ODI cap in the first game of the 3-match series against the same opponents.

Tall, hostile and bustling with decent pace, Jansen can hit the deck hard while making it look easy with his simple action. Having already made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2021, expect more demand for his services this time around at the IPL 2022 Auction.

PBKS already have Arshdeep Singh in their side as a left-arm seaming option. However, you can never get enough of that commodity, can you?

Given Jansen is a bowling all-rounder and will also add useful runs down the order, he would make a worthy investment for PBKS. Jansen has the potential to serve the team for a long period of time and brings in the possible factor of continuity that the team needs.

#1 Kagiso Rabada - a pace-bowling spearhead

Kagiso Rabada is perhaps the perfect fit for Punjab Kings at the IPL 2022 Auction (Picture Credits: IPL).

Kagiso Rabada is one of the most potent fast-bowlers in the world right now. Rabada has been a serial wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals (DC) over the last few seasons, shouldering their death-overs responsibility to great effect.

Rabada is the complete package in many ways. If anything, his best years are probably yet to come and yet he has achieved enough experience already. Having been released by DC, expect bids to come thick and fast for Rabada as teams will surely look to fetch his services at the IPL 2022 Auction.

PBKS enter the IPL 2022 Auction with the fattest purse in their kitty. With INR 72 crore at their disposal, they would do well to go all out and secure Rabada's services and make him the leader of their bowling attack. Rabada, in combination with Arshdeep Singh, could prove to be a lethal pace partnership for the franchise.

Edited by S Chowdhury