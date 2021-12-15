IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that can target Rashid Khan

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) star performer with the ball in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the last few years. He made his IPL debut for SRH during the 2017 season and was with the franchise until the IPL 2021 edition.

Rashid impressed in his debut season itself, claiming 17 wickets at a brilliant economy rate of 6.62. He never claimed less than 17 scalps in any of his subsequent IPL seasons. Rashid’s best performance came in IPL 2018 when he picked up 21 wickets, followed by IPL 2020 when he claimed 20 scalps.

Even in IPL 2021, the 23-year-old made an impact, though SRH as a team were extremely shoddy. He ended with 18 wickets at an economy rate of 6.69. SRH were keen to retain Rashid but the two parties could not settle on a deal.

IPL 2022 Auction: Will these franchises bid for Rashid Khan?

SRH’s loss could be some other IPL franchise’s gain. We analyze three teams who could target Rashid at the IPL 2022 auction.

#1 Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Young Ravi Bishnoi has been the Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) key spinner over the last two seasons. The leg-spinner made his IPL debut for PBKS in IPL 2020 and was rather impressive. He claimed 12 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 7.37.

Bishnoi continued to make an impact in IPL 2021 as well, picking up 12 wickets in nine games at an excellent economy of 6.34. Despite his lack of experience, Bishnoi was able to hold his own against some big names. It was thus a surprise that PBKS released him.

Among other leg-spin options, PBKS had Murugan Ashwin and Adil Rashid, who did not play too many games and were also released. Punjab will be desperate to have a quality leg-spinner in their squad, and who better than Rashid? The fact that they have a purse of INR 72 crore left can aid their cause significantly.

#2 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had one of IPL’s most successful leg-spinners in their midst till IPL 2021. Yuzvendra Chahal has the experience of 114 IPL matches in which he has claimed 139 scalps at an economy rate of 7.59.

Chahal was among RCB’s most potent performers during IPL 2021 as well. He claimed 18 wickets in 15 matches at an impressive average of 20.77 and an economy rate of 7.05. The effort followed a brilliant 2020 season, in which the 31-year-old claimed 21 wickets at an average of under 20 and an economy of just over seven.

RCB made it clear while announcing their retention list that they were keen on Chahal staying with the franchise. However, they lamented the fact that they could not work out the financial aspects with the bowler. Having been forced to release Chahal, RCB would logically look to buy a high-quality leggie like Rashid at the IPL auction 2022.

#3 Mumbai Indians (MI)

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) did not retain a single spinner ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. They went with skipper Rohit Sharma, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, batter Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Kieron Pollard.

Rahul Chahar has been the main leg-spinner in MI’s squad over the last few seasons. He joined IPL’s most successful franchise during the 2018 season. The youngster has done a decent job for MI over the last few seasons. He claimed 15 wickets as MI won the title in 2020.

Chahar was highly impressive during the first half of IPL 2021, but failed to replicate his form in the UAE leg and even lost his place in the playing XI. He ended with 13 wickets from 11 games and was eventually released ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

In a surprising move, MI had picked Piyush Chawla at the IPL 2021 auction. The 32-year-old leggie played only one match in the entire season and was also released. MI are known for their smart choices at IPL auctions. And when it comes to leg-spinners, there are not many who are as canny as Rashid.

