3 teams that should target Tim David at the IPL 2022 Auction

Tim David became the first player from Singapore to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the 2021 season last year. The all-rounder was signed by Royal Challenger's Bangalore (RCB) as a replacement player for Finn Alenn.

The Singapore international made just one appearance in the IPL, making his debut against the Chennai Super Kings. However, David didn't have the best of days, scoring just one run during his short stay at the crease.

Since making his debut in the Big Bash League (BBL) for the Perth Scorchers, Tim David has made a reputation for himself as a globetrotter. The 25-year old has consistently been a part of a number of franchise tournaments around the world.

He has played in the IPL, BBL, Pakistan Super League, and the Caribbean Premier League. He's also been a part of Vitality Blast, alongside the Hundred in England.

David has made 11 T20I appearances for Singapore, in which he has scored 429 runs. His average of above 47 and a staggering strike rate of over 157, is what has caught the eye.

Even in the T20 franchise tournaments, the former RCB player has amassed 1226 runs in 60 innings. His average of 30.6 with a strike rate of over 155 is mighty impressive, considering he usually plays the role of a finisher for most sides.

3 teams that can sign Tim David at the IPL Auction

Tim David will be looking to return to the marquee tournament after making his debut last season. His base price for this season's auction is ₹40 lakhs, which could him a shrewd pick at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#3 Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals were the first side to win the IPL in its inaugural season. However, the prestigious trophy has eluded the franchise since. The franchise keeps faith in their young players, allowing them to flourish on the biggest stage.

Sanju Samson taking over as captaincy last season was one big step in that direction. Ahead of the upcoming season, Rajasthan have backed another youngster by retaining him.

The team management has backed Mumbai batter Yashasvi Jaiswal as their future-star at the top of the order. Alongside Jaiswal, they have retained Jos Buttler as one of the best T20 openers in the modern game. Their approach has largely been top-order heavy.

With this approach Rajasthan will be looking for someone who can carry the momentum created by their top-order, into the final stages of the innings. Tim David has the potential to be their answer to this solution.

The Singapore international is trusted to play this role by almost every T20 franchise he has played. David provides the much-needed muscle at the backend of the innings, which can so often be the difference in close-contests. He could prove to be what Rajasthan perhaps might have expected from Liam Livingstone last season.

#2 Mumbai Indians

It takes more than just what happens on the field to win an IPL title. So often, the fate of the battle can be decided months before any contest, at the IPL Auction.

A huge part of Mumbai Indians' success over the years has been how shrewdly they have operated at the auction. The likes of Jasprit Burmah, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya became were the core of their successful side.

With the Pandya brothers and Kishan not retained by the franchise ahead of the auction, they will be missing some firepower in their batting line-up. None more so than in the middle order.

Tim David could be the kind of replacement Mumbai might look at. David could be capable of producing mayhem on the belting surfaces at the Wankhede Stadium.

#1 Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore could be leading the line when it comes to Tim David. The player spent a few weeks with the franchise when he was announced as a replacement for Finn Allen last season.

While he couldn't deliver a dream debut for the side, the franchise did not hesitate in handing him his debut in the cash-rich league. Their team management has seen upclose the damage that David can cause.

With AB de Villiers announcing his retirement from all forms of the game, RCB will be looking for answers in their middle order. The South African has been an absolute servant of the game and a legend for the Bangalore fans. Hence, finding someone to fill his boots is going to be incredibly difficult.

However, the franchise might be looking to Tim David to slot into that role. While the two have uniquely different batting styles, David can be as destructive as anyone.

The brawny Singaporean has no glaring weakness in his game. David uses his height to tackle the short ball rather well. A plus in his game is his excellent performance against spin. He can be used as a floater in the batting order and walk in to bat in any situation of the game.

