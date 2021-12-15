IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that may target Devdutt Padikkal

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had quite a few decisions to make ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. After much debate and deliberation, they retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj.

Despite being a good prospect for the side across two seasons, RCB decided to let go of Devdutt Padikkal, and the young player could be a hot property in the upcoming auction.

Several sides will line up to start a bidding war for Devdutt Padikkal as a number of teams need a solid opening batter. The Karnataka cricketer could also be groomed for a future leadership role.

Here we take a look at 3 franchises that could bid for Devdutt Padikkal in the upcoming IPL 2022 auction:

1.) Chennai Super Kings

Devdutt Padikkal can partner Gaikwad at the top

Despite making a number of prudent decisions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be keen to go after Devdutt Padikkal to partner Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the order.

Gaikwad has been a prolific run-scorer for the side and he would benefit greatly from the presence of Padikkal. These two young players could form the next core for Chennai Super Kings in the years to come.

It is no secret that several young players want to play under MS Dhoni and Padikkal's career could turn for the better when he turns out for CSK in the upcoming IPL season.

MS Dhoni has always liked a left-right combination at the top of the order and the pairing of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal makes a lot of sense for the yellow brigade.

2.) Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson would benefit greatly from Devdutt Padikkal

Another side that could bid for Devdutt Padikkal would be Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The franchise has released David Warner and will want a solid opening batter to give them consistent starts.

SRH's batting has been a problem and Padikkal can solve their woes. Although Kane Williamson will be the leader of the side in the near future, Padikkal can also be groomed as a future captain. Hence, the 21-year-old could be a long term investment for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The left-hander has already made his India debut and will be looking at more consistent opportunities. Since Hyderabad have not retained any genuine batters to partner Kane Williamson, they could go after Devdutt Padikkal.

3.) Punjab Kings

Anil Kumble has seen Devdutt Padikkal progress through the ranks

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have retained Mayank Agarwal and in all probability, he will also be named captain of the side. The right-hander will open the innings and will need a solid partner at the other end.

What could really work for both Mayank and Punjab is that Devdutt Padikkal plays for Karnataka. Both batters share a good equation and Padikkal will offer a lot of consistency for the side.

Punjab have been accused of chopping and changing a lot in the past, but in Padikkal, they can get a player who can be banked on for a long duration.

PBKS coach Anil Kumble has also seen the southpaw from close quarters which works in favor of the batter.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar