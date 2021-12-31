IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that may target Jagadeesha Suchith

Jagadeesha Suchith is one of the top all-rounders in India right now. Over the last few years, fans have noted that Indian all-rounders are always in demand at IPL auctions. So it should not be a surprise if a player like Suchith sparks a bidding war at the IPL Auction 2022 in February.

For the record, Jagadeesha Suchith has played 67 T20 matches in his domestic career. He has scored 297 runs at a strike rate of close to 130 in 34 T20 innings. With his left-arm spin, Suchith has accounted for 57 wickets, with his best bowling figures being 3/2.

The 27-year-old made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2015 and played an important role in the team's championship win that season. Jagadeesha played 13 matches in IPL 2015, scalping 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.64. He batted in five innings, where he scored 48 runs at a strike rate of 150.

Suchith was a utility player for the Mumbai Indians. However, he got only one game in 2016, where he conceded 31 runs off two overs. The southpaw did not play an IPL match in 2017 and 2018. He switched to Delhi Capitals in 2019 and played only a solitary game for the franchise.

In 2020, Jagadeesha Suchith received a contract from the Punjab Kings, but he only played as a substitute fielder. Last season, he turned up for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, scoring 14 runs and returning wicketless in two matches.

Suchith is a talented star who has not been realized to his full potential of late in the IPL. He can bowl four tight overs, score some quick runs in the lower middle-order and also take unbelievable catches. In the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021/22, Suchith took seven wickets in five matches for Karnataka at an economy rate of 3.52.

Since Jagadeesha Suchith is in good touch and has IPL experience, the following three IPL franchises may target him at the mega auction.

#1 Will Jagadeesha Suchith return to Mumbai Indians?

Mumbai Indians need Indian all-rounders in their IPL 2022 squad. They have released their star all-rounders - Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya - ahead of the mega auction. As per reports, the Ahmedabad franchise may approach the Pandya brothers before the auction.

So if Hardik and Krunal do not return to the auction, MI will need two-three reliable names in their all-rounders' section. Jagadeesha Suchith could be one of them as he has done well for the Mumbai-based franchise in the past.

#2 Ahmedabad

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium assists the spinners. A player like Jagadeesha Suchith will enjoy bowling at the venue. Ahmedabad are yet to make any official player signings.

If they are unable to sign Krunal Pandya before the mega auction, they could opt for Suchith who is a left-arm spinner and a left-handed batter like Krunal. His fielding skills make Suchith a complete package.

#3 Punjab Kings

It was a little surprising to see Punjab Kings release Jagadeesha Suchith without giving him a match in IPL 2020. Suchith plays domestic cricket for Karnataka, a state team whose players the Punjab-based franchise loves to sign.

Since Punjab have groomed many talents in the past, they could sign Suchith for the 2022 season with the aim of retaining him for a longer period. He could be a match-winner for the franchise if given enough opportunities.

Edited by Rohit Mishra

