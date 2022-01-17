IPL 2022 auction: 3 teams that might target Scott Boland

Scott Boland grabbed headlines with a sensational second innings spell on his debut at home in Melbourne during the Boxing Day Test match against England.

Despite missing the first two fixtures, the 32-year-old managed 18 wickets during the iconic Test series, just three short of Australian Test skipper and the highest wicket-taker of the 2021/22 Ashes - Pat Cummins (21 wickets).

Boland, who has represented the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, is currently plying his trade for the Hobart Hurricanes. He has been consistent with the ball ever since joining them, having picked up 17 and 15 wickets respectively in the last two seasons.

Given his current form and Big Bash League experience, Boland might attract several buyers at the 2022 IPL auction.

On that note, let's look at three teams that might target him in the upcoming all-important mega auction.

#3 Royal Challengers Bangalore

Despite buying several talented overseas pacers like Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Kane Richardson over the past few seasons, RCB is yet to find one who is consistent. Due to this, they went all out during the 2021 IPL auction to acquire Kiwi pacer, Kyle Jamieson, for a whopping ₹15 crores.

Jamieson bagged nine wickets at an economy of 9.61 in the nine matches he played for Virat Kohli's men in 2021 IPL. However, he has been released ahead of the upcoming season as RCB is looking for a completely revamped pace attack.

With Adam Griffith being their bowling coach, RCB might certainly target several Aussie pacers at the upcoming auction. Scott Boland might be a primary candidate given his red-hot form.

Griffith is also the head coach of the Hobart Hurricanes. Having worked in close quarters with Boland, Griffith might urge RCB management to bid for Boland to bolster their pace department when his name comes up at the 2022 IPL auction.

#2 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a quality domestic pace attack over the years. It is the overseas pacer slot which has been a major concern for the 2016 IPL winners. SRH's intent to develop domestic pacers has been very clear and the retention of fiery pacer Umran Malik ahead of the 2022 IPL auction is a great example of that.

With legendary pacer Dale Steyn being roped in as the bowling coach ahead of season fifteen, the Orange Army will be looking to find a solution for the overseas pacer slot.

With Scott Boland proving his credentials on one of the biggest stages in international cricket - the Ashes, SRH might go for him at the 2022 IPL auction. They will not just want to bolster their pace attack but also find the right mix of talented domestic pacers and proven overseas bowlers.

#1 Punjab Kings

Ahead of the auction, the Punjab Kings have retained just two players - batter Mayank Agarwal and young uncapped left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh. This means they will be looking to strengthen their pace attack by bringing in top-quality overseas pacers.

Punjab's intent to bolster their beleaguered pace attack was evident at the last auction as they bought Jhye Richardson (₹14 crores) and Riley Meredith (₹ 8 crores) at high prices.

With former Australian first-class cricketer Damien Wright serving as the side's bowling coach, the Kings might be interested in buying an Aussie pacer this season as well.

