IPL 2022 auction: 3 teams that need a better spin attack

The IPL 2022 auction is just a few weeks away. All 10 teams have finally announced their draft players. This has left some exciting talent that can be bought during the auction in February.

Given that IPL 2022 will likely be played in India, spinners and slow bowlers are expected to play a key role in the competition.

While some teams like the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) already have brilliant spin bowling units, other franchises have a lot of catching up to do at the mega-auction on February 12-13.

With more teams, the stakes in the league are higher than ever now. To stay in contention for a place in the final, all the teams will look to leave no loose ends when they assemble their squads at the IPL 2022 auction.

We look at three teams that will want to utilize the bidding process to strengthen their spin bowling attack.

#3 Sunrisers Hyderabad

After releasing their trump card, Rashid Khan, Sunrisers Hyderabad find themselves in a spot of bother with no spinner in their current list of retained players.

With big shoes to fill, the Hyderabad-based franchise will undoubtedly have to break their bank to sign a top-quality spinner during the mega auction. Spinners like Rahul Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal might be at the top of their auction list.

#2 Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have traditionally fielded a good spin attack led by Yuzvendra Chahal. After releasing him ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, the Bangalore-based franchise are left with only Glenn Maxwell in the current squad.

With RCB are going through a massive shift in terms of their leadership, the franchise will also look at signing some good spinners to the squad during the mega-auction.

While re-signing Yuzvendra Chahal is likely to be their top preference, RCB will also need to keep a few backup options in case the spinner goes over their budget in the auction.

#1 Mumbai Indians

The 5-time champions of the tournament had a forgettable 2021 season. With the scars still very fresh, the Mumbai franchise will have to spend some serious money in the IPL 2022 auction to assemble a strong squad.

The 5-time champions of the tournament had a forgettable 2021 season. With the scars still very fresh, the Mumbai franchise will have to spend some serious money in the IPL 2022 auction to assemble a strong squad.

Having released Rahul Chahar before the auction, the Mumbai Indians don't have any spinners in their list of retained players. With Jasprit Bumrah leading the team's pace attack, the Mumbai Indians will go to the auction hoping to acquire some talented spinners who can make a strong impact on the Indian pitches.

