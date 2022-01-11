IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that will target Jhye Richardson

Australia pacer Jhye Richardson was one of the biggest buys ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, having been picked up for Rs 14 crore by Punjab Kings (PBKS).

However, the season did not quite go very well for him, as he played just three matches, taking as many wickets.

He proved to be expensive with the ball, giving away 117 runs in those three games. He had an economy rate of 10.63 and never really settled in.

Then COVID-19 hit the season and it was postponed. The second half of the season was moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Richardson opted out of it, with the 2021 T20 World Cup coming up.

Since then, he has gone on to feature in The Ashes, where he marked his return to Test cricket with a five-wicket haul in the Day-Night match in Adelaide.

While he had a rough initiation to the IPL, the 25-year-old is still a dangerous talent, and having been released by Punjab Kings, will be in demand in the IPL 2022 auction.

His raw pace, mixed with his ability to swing the ball make him a sought after player.

IPL 2021 was his first season in the tournament and he is only going to get better with experience.

We look at 3 teams that will look to target Jhye Richardson

#1 Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had Pat Cummins and Lockie Ferguson last season, but did not retain either and they may look at Jhye Richardson as their overseas pacer.

Eden Gardens is a haven for pacers and if the next season is played in India, Richardson may flourish in KKR's home conditions.

KKR know his price may be driven down after he failed to fire in his first season, and may go for him in the IPL 2022 auction, knowing that Pat Cummins may be more difficult to get.

Cummins himself did not really shine with the ball for KKR and Lockie Ferguson soon became the better option for them and Cummins eventually backed out of the second half of the season when they managed to turn it around and reach the final.

But the newly-appointed Australia Test captain is likely to command a high price still, and for KKR, Richardson may prove a more economical option.

#2 Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals (RR) retained Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of the IPL 2022 auction and they will have to rebuild their entire bowling attack.

They let go of star pacer Jofra Archer and pace-bowling all-rounder Chris Morris and will be looking for options in that department and Jhye Richardson may well be on their radar.

He can open the attack and come in as an enforcer in the middle overs and the Royals may want to employ him to shore up their pace bowlng department.

#3 Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings may have released Jhye Richardson, but they will have a lot of rebuilding to do, having retained just two players in Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh.

They may look to buy him back at the auction for a lesser price, with his value sure to drop after the disastrous debut campaign.

Three games was not a big enough sample size for the pacer to show what he can do, and his time was cut short due to the season being suspended in the middle, and PBKS may want to give him another shot.

He has been one of the more impressive wicket-takers in the BBL and if given a proper run, PBKS may get the best out of him yet.

Edited by S Chowdhury