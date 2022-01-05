IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that will target Fabian Allen

Fabian Allen is a strange case as he has all the talent and ability. Still, he has not been able to cement his place, both for West Indies as well as for different franchises all across the globe.

He was picked up by the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 but failed to fire during his stay with the side.

However, he has played a number of match-winning efforts for the West Indies and in the Caribbean Premier League. This makes him a lucrative option for a number of franchises at the IPL auction 2022.

With his all-round abilities, Fabian Allen could well attract a number of bids in the upcoming IPL auctions. Here, we take a look at three franchises that could bid for Fabian Allen at the upcoming IPL 2022 auction.

1.) Chennai Super Kings could sign Fabian Allen

CSK can be a great home for Fabian Allen

Chennai Super Kings are a side that loves all-rounders. If the IPL takes place in Chennai, Fabian Allen will be a real handful at Chepauk with his tweakers. Also, with MS Dhoni's prowess as a finisher on the decline, he can also be used as a finisher lower down the order.

CSK already have the services of Ravindra Jadeja and with Allen in their ranks, MS Dhoni will have plenty of options to choose from. There is no denying the fact that Dhoni is perhaps the best captain for spinners. As such, the West Indies all-rounder will be a good pick for Chennai Super Kings.

S.Badrinath @s_badrinath



The Pros and Cons of CSK Retention youtu.be/uC5RfWqw3M4



#CricItWithBadri #MSDhoni #CSK How essential is the retention of MS Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings ?The Pros and Cons of CSK Retention How essential is the retention of MS Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings ?The Pros and Cons of CSK Retention 🔗 youtu.be/uC5RfWqw3M4#CricItWithBadri #MSDhoni #CSK https://t.co/7JnzjsbSls

2.) Rajasthan Royals

Fabian Allen can be a good acquisition for Rajasthan Royals

Over the years, Rajasthan Royals have splurged big on overseas all-rounders. However, they have not necessarily yielded dividends for the side. Fabian Allen could be the perfect acquisition for Rajasthan as he the temperament to be successful, both with the bat and ball.

Apart from his skills with bat and ball, Allen is also a sensational fielder and if given a long rope, can be a real handful. Rajasthan Royals have not had the best of seasons over the last couple of years and they need more utility players.

By all accounts, the West Indian all-rounder could be the perfect fit for the side. He has been an exciting prospect in the shortest format and Rajasthan Royals need these players in their squad.

One of the biggest reasons why Allen can be a real asset is his multi-faceted skills. He can be used anywhere with the bat and has the ability to dry up runs and pick up wickets at any stage.

3.) Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH need a player like Fabian Allen in their ranks

Fabian Allen has already featured for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past and we could see him return to the side. SRH have retained young Indian players in Umran Malik and Abdul Samad alongside Kane Williamson.

After a couple of mediocre seasons, Sunrisers Hyderabad need to invest in a number of multi-talented players. As such, the West Indian fits the bill perfectly since he offers plenty with the ball and lower down the order with the bat.

Also Read Article Continues below

SRH seem to chop and change their personnel a lot and they would be well served if they snap up Allen and give him a long rope.

Edited by Aditya Singh