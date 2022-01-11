IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that will target Gurkeerat Singh Mann

As 2022 IPL mega auction draws closer, all the teams have been getting rather busy nailing down players for specific roles. From appointing support staff to captains, franchises will be keen to get their combinations spot on.

Over the years, teams that have been successful in the the T20 tournament have always identified a group of players early, invested in them and given them a long rope. Apart from splurging big on marquee players, they have also identified utility players that perform specific roles.

As such, Indian players - be it bowlers or batters who have performed consistently in the domestic circuit - deserve to get a consistent run.

Here in this article, we take a look at 3 franchises that would bid for Gurkeerat Singh Mann in the IPL auction:

1) Punjab Kings

Punjab might opt for Gurkeerat at the mega auction

The lad from Punjab could be a good fit for his home franchise. Punjab Kings have only retained Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh ahead of the mega auction. While Mayank is expected to lead the side and be the main batter, Gurkeerat can be the anchor in the middle order.

His strike rate in 32 IPL innings is 121 and this suggests that he can be a batter around whom other strokemakers can play their natural game. If the tournament is played in India, Gurkeerat could be a good addition since he is familiar with the surface at Mohali and has tremendous experience in the domestic circuit.

2) Kolkata Knight Riders

Gurkeerat can be handy for KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders head into the auction after having retained four players. This will stop them from going big at the IPL auction and as such, they will be keen to snap up utility players.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann could be a valuable pick for Kolkata Knight Riders since he will add experience to the middle order. With plenty of young players in the side, Mann can take up the role of anchor.

KKR have not yet appointed a new captain and Gurkeerat, with all his experience, can get a long rope as well as be a part of the new leadership team.

Gurkeerat has played for KKR in the past and understands the conditions on offer. Apart from all this, he is a solid player to have in the middle order and can be a good acquisition for the side.

3) Delhi Capitals

Gurkeerat can be a good pick for DC

Delhi Capitals have invested in a lot of young Indian players and have benefited hugely. They have Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw as the two explosive players and would do well to snap up Gurkeerat Singh Mann.

Perhaps the biggest reason to snap up Gurkeerat would be his ability to soak up pressure and drop anchor in the middle order. He understands his role and with all his experience over the years, Gurkeerat can be a great addition to the side.

With Rishabh Pant being the captain of the side, we can well expect him to give Gurkeerat a long rope since they have played a lot of cricket together for the North Zone.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava