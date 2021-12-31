IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that will target Nathan Coulter-Nile

Nathan Coulter-Nile hasn't made much of a splash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far and will be looking curiously at the IPL 2022 Auction. He will hope to get picked and make a mark next season, like some of his Australian team-mates.

Over different seasons, Coulter-Nile has played for the Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians. The speedster will be one of the players picked up by franchises for his sheer pace and athleticism on the field.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, we take a look at three teams that will be keen to rope in the seamer.

#1 Punjab Kings can buy NCN during IPL 2022 Auction

Punjab Kings were a side that lacked quality and controlled pace in their arsenal. They will look to boost their bowling attack with someone of Coulter-Nile's caliber.

This would also mean the side would have a bowler who can also put the long handle to good effect during crunch situations. He will be a solid buy for the Kings during the IPL 2022 Auction if they do manage to snap him up.

#2 Sunrisers Hyderabad

One of the teams looking for a major bowling revamp is Sunrisers Hyderabad. After their dismal IPL 2021, the side have brought in Dale Steyn as their pace bowling coach. They could now look to acquire the Aussie pacer during the IPL 2022 Auction.

With Steyn as part of the side, Coulter-Nile will be able to channel his pace and provide Hyderabad with a much-needed boost.

#3 Ahmedabad/Lucknow Franchises

Ahmedabad and Lucknow will be keen to build a solid pace arsenal. Coulter-Nile will be one of the players they will target and hope for a good four overs from the quick. He will be one of the few foreign imports that could be quite a handful on his day.

