IPL 2022 Auction: 3 top spinners Ahmedabad could target to assist Rashid Khan

CVC Capital-owned Ahmedabad franchise did well to pip its direct competition, the RPSG Group-led Lucknow team, in signing leg-spin sensation Rashid Khan ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. One of the best in the world, the Afghan tweaker has 93 IPL wickets to his name in 76 matches at a stunning average of 20.55.

Despite his unparalleled skill and virility, Rashid Khan has shown a tendency to waver from his best form without adequate support from the other end. SunRisers Hyderabad, with their out-of-form bowling lineup and papery batting, were guilty of the same in IPL 2021 and paid the price with a wooden-spoon finish.

For Ahmedabad to avoid this, they'll need to find an experienced spinner - preferably Indian for team balance reasons - to avoid a similar situation.

Below we look at three possible options that can play this role in IPL 2022 and beyond.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin could be Rashid Khan's perfect partner

Since his comeback in T20Is, Ravichandran Ashwin has picked up nine wickets at an average of 11.67. On Wednesday, January 19, he turned back the clocks in ODI cricket too by clean-bowling Quinton de Kock on his 50-over comeback.

But Ashwin's versatility is such that while he's been among India's best wicket-takers of late, this role is a far cry from what he's done at Delhi Capitals since 2020. He bowled at an economy rate of 7.54, bringing the team assured control and thrift from one end, allowing the strike bowlers to attack from the other.

Rashid Khan, though himself among the most economical bowlers in the IPL, could do with someone with Ashwin's experience taking that load off him. Ashwin will not only compliment the leg-spinner in confusing the batters with his crafty variations, but also unfetter him to be at his aggressive best.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan could be an ideal spin-twin

If Ahmedabad are ready to spend big bucks on their bowling and want to be equally belligerent on the field, they will look no further than Yuzvendra Chahal. Already well-poised to go down as one of the IPL's greats, the 31-year-old leg-spinner is close to hitting his prime form with the ball, which could happen as soon as IPL 2022.

Chahal has 139 wickets in the IPL, 18 of which he added last season. Most of his scalps have come at one of the most difficult venues for spin bowling - the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He will surely enjoy bowling on one of the best spin-bowling pitches (not to forget the long boundaries) at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Unlike providing an icy supportive role like Ashwin, Chahal will add more to the fire of Rashid Khan. If Ahmedabad manage to get him, eight overs of two of the world's best leg-spinners bowling in tandem could win the new franchise at least half of their league games.

#3 Teams may struggle against Kuldeep Yadav-Rashid Khan combination

Ahmedabad might also look to consider bringing in Rahul Chahar at perhaps a lesser price than Chahal and Ashwin. Although he's an obvious talent, his stocks have fallen over the last few months after an unimpressive run of form that began in the second half of IPL 2021. Chahar could be a brilliant value-for-money buy for the new franchise.

However, Chahar's bowling style is quite similar to Rashid Khan's. Both are quicker in the air than Chahal and Ashwin and bowl with a flatter trajectory in an attempt to prevent the batters from getting under the the ball. This combination won't have the required variety and would perhaps be easier to face.

So Ahmedabad should look at Kuldeep Yadav. Head and shoulders ahead of most spinners in India today, Kuldeep has had a massive fall from a super-high pedestal. But if his social media posts are to be believed, he's raring for a comeback, giving his all to get fitter, stronger and even develop some batting skills.

Some teams may not find him worth the risk, given Kolkata Knight Riders' distrust in his ability which will present Ahmedabad with an opportunity to get him for a slashed price. The left-arm wrist-spinner will add variety to the bowling attack - his angle and methods are both different to Rashid Khan - without compromising on quality.

Finally, the 27-year-old will have a point to prove arguably more than anyone else in the IPL, and if channeled judiciously, there's no better motivation for a career-defining performance.

Edited by Samya Majumdar