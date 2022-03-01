IPL 2022 Auction: 3 unsold Indian wicket-keepers who could return as replacements

The IPL 2022 Auction took place in Bengaluru last month, where more than 200 players from four different categories earned contracts from ten franchises. The organizers divided 600 cricketers into four sections, namely batters, bowlers, all-rounders and wicket-keepers.

Since every team needs at least one wicket-keeper, there were some intense bidding wars for top-quality glovemen. The likes of Nicholas Pooran and Ishan Kishan received contracts worth more than INR 10 crore at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Meanwhile, some talented wicketkeeper-batters missed out on an IPL deal this time around. However, this does not mean they will not get a chance to play in IPL 2022.

They can return to the competition as replacement signings, and here are the top three unsold Indian wicket-keepers who could make a comeback in that way:

#1 Aditya Tare

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) wicketkeeper-batter Aditya Tare has achieved a lot of success in the IPL. He has won multiple championships in his career. Apart from MI, Tare has also represented the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals.

Speaking of his numbers in the IPL, Tare has scored 339 runs in 28 innings at a strike rate of close to 125. He can bat as an opener as well as a finisher.

The 34-year-old has played a lot of cricket in Mumbai, which is why the franchises may look to sign him as a replacement if any of their wicket-keepers are unavailable during IPL 2022.

#2 Mohammed Azharuddeen

Mohammed Azharuddeen grabbed the headlines with his swashbuckling century for Kerala in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Mumbai last year.

The wicketkeeper-batter soon earned a contract from the Royal Challengers Bangalore, but they released him without giving him a single game.

Azharuddeen is an explosive opening batter who knows the track at the Wankhede Stadium well. He scored his quickfire ton against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium itself.

With the venue in Mumbai set to host multiple matches in IPL 2022, the franchises may rope in Azharuddeen as a replacement if needed.

#3 Shreevats Goswami

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batter Shreevats Goswami went unsold at the IPL 2022 Auction even though he had a base price of only INR 20 lakh.

Goswami is a veteran of domestic cricket. He has played a total of 104 T20 matches, aggregating 2,311 runs at an average of 27.18. Like Aditya Tare, he is an opener who can also bat lower down the order if needed.

Looking at how senior players like Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade received contracts in the wicket-keeper category after going unsold in the first round, it should not be a surprise if Goswami returns to the league as a replacement.

For the record, the left-handed batter has played 21 IPL innings, scoring 293 runs. He won the best U19 Player award in IPL 2008, and with batter-friendly tracks likely to be on offer for the IPL's upcoming season, a wicket-keeper like Goswami could strengthen the batting lineup as well.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar