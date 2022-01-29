IPL 2022 auction: 3 wicketkeeper options for RCB in the upcoming edition

KS Bharat was a revelation for RCB in IPL 2021. Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, the Andhra gloveman will be on the franchise's radar. Bharat has been a safe bet behind the stumps and is no slouch with the bat either. His last-ball six against the Delhi Capitals makes him a bonafide batter for any franchise

With AB de Villiers not part of the franchise following his retirement, Bharat will go in as a hot commodity in the upcoming auction. Should RCB miss out on services, we take a look at three wicket-keepers who can don the gloves for the side.

#3 Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan will be one of the players in demand during the IPL 2022 auction. His performances for the Mumbai Indians and his ability to be a solid wicketkeeper makes him a valuable asset. This will also solve the RCB's opening woes as he can partner Virat Kohli at the top.

#2 Robin Uthappa

It will be a homecoming for Robin Uthappa if he is acquired by RCB during the IPL 2022 Auction. Uthappa had a brief but successful stint with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and his fitness levels suggest that he is still pretty neat behind the stumps.

Uthappa can also be an option for the opening slot. As an opener, he has notched up 408 runs from 16 innings to an average of 25.50 with four half-centuries to show for. It is unlikely that Bangalore will bid heavily for him but it's safe to say he's still a force to be reckoned with.

#1 Nicholas Pooran

He may not have had a great IPL in 2021, but Nicholas Pooran will be one of the Windies players still in demand due to his skill set as a wicket-keeper. Pooran is clinical behind the stumps and has a decent IPL record.

Pooran has played 33 IPL games and has racked up 606 runs at an average of 22.44 and a strike rate of 154.99.

