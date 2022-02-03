IPL 2022 Auction: 5 Indian origin players who have registered for mega auction as a foreigner

The countdown has begun for IPL 2022 Auction, where 10 franchises will decide the future of 590 cricketers from across the world. It goes without saying that India is the country from where the highest number of players have registered for the mega auction.

To be precise, a total of 370 Indian players have been shortlisted for the mega auction. Australia is second with 47 players, while West Indies (34) and South Africa (33) are the other nations with more than 30 cricketers.

The demand for Indian players is more at IPL Auctions because a team needs to have at least seven Indians in their playing XI.

Interestingly though, five players of Indian origin have registered themselves as overseas cricketers for the IPL 2022 Auction. Here's a list of those five names.

#1 Ish Sodhi, New Zealand

Ish Sodhi was born in Punjab but plays international cricket for New Zealand

The only player on this list to have played in the IPL before is Ish Sodhi. The Punjab-born Kiwi spinner represented the Rajasthan Royals during the 2018 IPL season.

Sodhi went unsold in the previous IPL auction, but considering how he performed for New Zealand at ICC T20 World Cup 2021, it should not be a surprise if he earns a contract at the mega auction.

#2 Adithya Ashok, New Zealand

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra New Zealand U-19 star Adithya Ashok has only two goals in his life, first to play test cricket for New Zealand and second to play IPL for Chennai Super Kings. New Zealand U-19 star Adithya Ashok has only two goals in his life, first to play test cricket for New Zealand and second to play IPL for Chennai Super Kings.

Former New Zealand U-19 cricketer Adithya Ashok is another Indian-origin player who has registered himself as a Kiwi for the mega auction. Ashok was born in Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

The 19-year-old wrist-spinner aims to play for the Chennai Super Kings one day. It remains to be seen if the franchise signs him at the mega auction.

#3 Keshav Maharaj, South Africa

Keshav Maharaj can receive his first IPL deal at the IPL 2022 Auction

Indian-origin South African spinner Keshav Maharaj is another spinner who has performed well in T20 cricket over the last few months and is a part of the IPL 2022 Auction pool. Unlike Ish Sodhi, Maharaj has never been a member of any IPL franchise.

Speaking of his numbers in T20I cricket, the left-arm spinner has picked up six wickets in eight matches, with his best T20I figures being 2/24.

#4 Tanveer Sangha, Australia

Former Australia U-19 star Tanveer Sangha has made a name for himself with his good performances for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League. Sangha has taken six wickets in his last five matches for Sydney in BBL 2021/22.

Tanveer's father Joga Sangha hails from Rahimpur, a village near Jalandhar. It will be interesting to see if Tanveer ends up joining the Punjab Kings at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#5 Jason Sangha, Australia

Like Tanveer Sangha, Jason Sangha has a family connection to Punjab and plays for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League as well. Jason is a right-handed batter who has scored 623 runs in 25 T20 matches.

Sangha's highest score is 91* in the T20 format. He can be a decent backup option for any IPL franchise in the batting department.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee