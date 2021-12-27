IPL 2022 Auction: 5 players who performed well in LPL 2021 and could earn IPL contracts

The IPL 2022 Auction will be held in February. Ahead of the mega auction, several T20 leagues are being played across the world. After the Abu Dhabi T10 League, the Lanka Premier League was conducted recently and featured some of the biggest names in world cricket.

The Jaffna Kings emerged as the LPL 2021 winners. They beat the Galle Gladiators in the final to capture the title. The Dambulla Giants attained third place, while the Colombo Stars finished fourth.

As mentioned ahead, quite a few star players participated in LPL 2021, and some of them performed exceptionally well. The chances of the next five players earn an IPL deal are high after their good performances in the Lanka Premier League.

#1 Avishka Fernando

Avishka Fernando was adjudged the Man of the Series in the 2021 Lanka Premier League. The Jaffna Kings batter was the second-highest run-scorer in the competition, scoring 312 runs in 10 innings.

Fernando had a solid batting average of 34.66, while his strike rate was more than 150. Multiple IPL franchises may show interest in his services for the IPL 2022 season.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga was in brilliant form in 2021

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga continued his top form in Lanka Premier League and played a vital role in the Jaffna Kings' triumph. Hasaranga picked up 11 wickets in 10 matches for the team.

He also scored 89 runs at a strike rate of 185.41. Having made his IPL debut earlier this year for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hasaranga will look forward to earning a bigger contract at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#3 Phil Salt

Phil Salt dominated the bowlers in Lanka Premier League 2021

Phil Salt was the most successful overseas batter in the Lanka Premier League 2021. The England wicket-keeper batter scored 301 runs in 10 innings for the Dambulla Giants.

Salt has been in excellent form in the white-ball arena this year. He could earn his maiden IPL contract in 2022.

#4 Maheesh Theekshana

Maheesh Theekshana was very impressive during the Lanka Premier League 2021 tournament

Off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana was the highest wicket-taker for the champions Jaffna Kings in Lanka Premier League 2021. The Sri Lankan player scalped 16 wickets in 10 innings at an economy rate of less than seven runs per over.

Theekshana bowled one maiden over and picked up one four-wicket haul in LPL 2021. It will be interesting to see if he earns his first IPL contract in 2022.

#5 Jayden Seales

Caribbean pacer Jayden Seales made his Lanka Premier League debut this year for the Jaffna Kings and returned with 15 wickets in just six innings. He scalped wickets regularly for his LPL franchise.

The 20-year-old played for Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League. After looking at his performance in the Lanka Premier League, it should not be a surprise if the Kolkata Knight Riders bid for Seales at the IPL Auction 2022.

Edited by Parimal