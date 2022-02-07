IPL 2022 Auction: 5 players who could return to an IPL franchise after a decade

The IPL 2022 Auction will see 590 cricketers from across the planet go under the hammer, with 10 franchises bidding for them.

Since this is a mega auction, fans should expect some big changes. A few players may return to their previous franchises, whereas many are likely to become a member of a new team. Fans may also witness a few reunions at the auction.

Last year, Chris Morris returned to the Rajasthan Royals squad for the first time since 2015, while Umesh Yadav became a member of the Delhi Capitals team after an eight-year break.

On that note, we will look at the five names who could reunite with their former franchises at the IPL 2022 Auction after a decade-long break.

#1 Eoin Morgan - Royal Challengers Bangalore

Eoin Morgan can become the new captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Not many fans would know that Eoin Morgan played his first IPL season for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) back in 2010. The franchise did not retain him for the 2011 season and he joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) thereafter.

Looking at how Morgan led KKR to IPL 2021 Final, multiple franchises will target him as a captaincy option. Since RCB need a new skipper, they could re-sign their former player after 12 years at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav - Mumbai Indians

Kuldeep Yadav was a member of Mumbai Indians squad in IPL 2012

India's number one left-arm wrist-spin bowler Kuldeep Yadav received his maiden IPL deal from Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2012. However, the team released him without giving him a single game. Yadav then moved to Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 and performed well for the franchise.

KKR have not retained Yadav for the 2022 season. He is in the auction pool, and if MI bid for him, Yadav will return to his first IPL franchise after 10 years.

#3 Deepak Chahar - Rajasthan Royals

Deepak Chahar was picked up by Rajasthan Royals back in 2011

The previous 10-team IPL Auction took place in 2011, when Deepak Chahar joined Rajasthan Royals (RR). He stayed with the team for two seasons but did not receive a spot in the playing XI.

Chahar is currently one of the top all-rounders in India. Having lost Chris Morris and Ben Stokes ahead of the mega auction, RR may look to offer another contract to Chahar after a decade-long break.

#4 Moises Henriques - Delhi Capitals

Moises Henriques @Mozzie21



Looking forward to another finals battle against the We @SixersBBL are off to another @BBL final! What an experience for this fantastic group of people, could not be prouder!Looking forward to another finals battle against the @ScorchersBBL - we meet again. We @SixersBBL are off to another @BBL final! What an experience for this fantastic group of people, could not be prouder! Looking forward to another finals battle against the @ScorchersBBL - we meet again.

Moises Henriques joined Delhi Capitals in IPL 2010. He played just a solitary game for the franchise, scoring 11 runs and scalping one wicket. The all-rounder has improved a lot since then.

Last year, he played for the Punjab Kings, picking up four wickets at a miserly economy rate of 4.50. Having lost Marcus Stoinis to Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi may target Henriques at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#5 Sreesanth - Punjab Kings

Sreesanth @sreesanth36 Thnks a lot.. Love u all..can’t thank u all enough..lots of gratitudeThnks a lot.. #grateful and alwys will be grateful to each and every try one of u..plss do keep me in ur prayers for final auction too..”om Nama Shivaya..” Love u all..can’t thank u all enough..lots of gratitude ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Thnks a lot..#grateful and alwys will be grateful to each and every try one of u..plss do keep me in ur prayers for final auction too..”om Nama Shivaya..” https://t.co/XAyBGx9IVU

Sreesanth has not played in the IPL since 2013. The 2011 Cricket World Cup winner is aiming for a return to the world's biggest T20 league in 2022. Many cricket fans will remember that Sreesanth played for Punjab Kings from 2008 to 2010.

He was, in fact, the best bowler for the Kings in the 2008 season. The Kings need some experience in their squad now, and they can consider bringing Sreesanth back to the team at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee