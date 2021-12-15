IPL 2022 Auction: 3 reasons why CSK should buy Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Reigning IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be keen to build a solid core come the IPL 2022 Auction. CSK have already retained the services of Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad, apart from skipper MS Dhoni, prior to the mega auction.

One area that is paramount to a side's success in T20 cricket is fast bowling. Versatile seamers who can bowl at any stage of the innings are worth their weight in gold for a T20 outfit. Over the years, one such standout bowler in the IPL has been Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. His frequent trysts with injuries and lack of form in recent times could have been a big factor behind SRH's decision to release him.

That said, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been one of the IPL's standout bowlers over time. There is every possibility then that CSK could have him on their radar while strategizing for the IPL 2022 Auction.

Here are three reasons why:

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a fine swing bowler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a wicket-taker in the powerplay should he generate movement in the air (Picture Credits: AP via India Today).

The sight of Mohammad Hafeez's shattered off-stump from Bhuvneshwar Kumar's ODI debut is still vivid in the minds of many. Ever since he announced his arrival in international cricket, Bhuvneshwar has shown that his biggest USP has been the ability to swing the new ball.

CSK captain MS Dhoni has had the services of a top swing bowler at his disposal over time. From Sudeep Tyagi in the early years of the IPL to Ashish Nehra and later on Deepak Chahar, CSK have always relied upon a swing bowler in the powerplay. In Bhuvneshwar Kumar, CSK have the chance to go for the best option in the IPL 2022 Auction.

Keeping this in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise should CSK gun hard for Bhuvneshwar Kumar's services at the IPL 2022 Auction. Deepak Chahar has had a good career with CSK, but his recent struggles in consistently getting the new ball to swing might go against him. In Bhuvneshwar, the Men in Yellow could have a bona fide option to look at come the IPL 2022 Auction.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a complete fast bowler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of the more complete Indian fast bowlers doing the rounds (Picture Credits: Twitter/@IPL via The Statesman).

Having started off as a powerplay specialist, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has grown into a fine death-overs exponent over the years. Accurate yorkers aside, Bhuvneshwar also has the knuckle ball and the cutters at his disposal that he executes with pinpoint accuracy.

CSK play their home games at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where the surfaces are conducive to seamers taking pace off the ball. Bhuvneshwar Kumar could prove to be a handful in those conditions. He could also tick off the Indian death-bowling option that CSK will be after in the IPL 2022 Auction.

Having an Indian death-bowling option is a massive plus for a T20 outfit since it opens up the side to more flexibility. A world-class option such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar will give CSK that flexibility and they should thus look towards him at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar is an experienced campaigner

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's experience could sway CSK into picking him up in the IPL 2022 Auction (Picture Credits: Saikat Das/Sportzpics/IPL).

CSK's penchant for picking experienced players has been well-documented in recent years. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has an abundance of the same, having been a regular in the Indian team for close to nine years now. He has also played 132 games in the IPL since making his debut way back in 2011.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar thus fits into CSK's traditional strategy of having an experienced campaigner within their ranks. There is no substitute for the same, especially when it comes to the bowling department, and that would make Bhuvneshwar a sought-after name at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Moreover, Bhuvneshwar Kumar worked closely with MS Dhoni when the latter was the captain of the Indian team. It should not be a surprise, then, if the CSK captain eggs the management to actively pursue the seamer at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Edited by Sai Krishna

